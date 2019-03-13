With the El Jobean septic-to-sewer conversion project underway, we’ve created a project manager position in the Utilities Department to oversee the sewer master plan adopted by the board. For each conversion project, Utilities must coordinate with the board, administration, Fiscal Services, the Finance Committee, Public Works, the county attorney, the affected MSBU, Purchasing and multiple divisions within the Utilities Department. Beyond that, there’s outreach to affected property owners and the general public.
“We needed someone to track and manage these processes and coordinate communication and workflow,” said Utilities Director Craig Rudy. “For S2S, the construction is the easy part. The real hurdles are the finance piece and the MSBU piece. If you miss a target, it could set you back three months.”
The position is being filled by Diana Bello, who had been working as a grants analyst for the department, so she already has developed relationships key being successful in the position. I wish her well and know she has the full support of her colleagues in this challenging and important job.
Rudy said, “We’re wrapping up the East/West Spring Lake project and about ready to start construction in El Jobean and we’re in the planning stages for Ackerman/Countryman. We have to keep the momentum going with the septic-to-sewer plan.”
The county has applied for a $2 million state grant for the septic-to-sewer program. Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed $150 million for septic conversation in his budget proposal. We will be aggressively pursuing all funding available to offset the cost of converting to sewer.
Transit surveyCharlotte County Transit wants your input about its service. Please take a minute to answer 13 questions about your public transportation experiences. The results of the survey will be used to inform future decisions about the county transit program.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlotteRidesInput.
‘Choices and Chances’“Choices and Chances,” a CC-TV film exploring the challenges facing our youth, premieres March 30-31 at Regal Cinema Town Center 16.
CC-TV, Charlotte County’s government television channel, collaborated with Charlotte County Fire & EMS, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, Charlotte County Public Schools, Drug-Free Charlotte County, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and numerous businesses and community organizations to produce a gripping and informative film that examines the impact of texting while driving, bullying, drinking, drugs and suicide on the entire community.
The March 30 showing is already sold out and tickets are going fast for the March 31 showing. Tickets are free at www.choices-and-chances.eventbrite.com.
Tourism promotionPunta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau staff attended ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel tradeshow, March 6- 8 in Berlin, Germany. Charlotte County was one of the 16 Florida industry partners who participated in the VISIT FLORIDA pavilion in the Brand USA section of the show. Approximately 10,000 exhibitors from 181 countries participated in ITB Berlin with more than 113,500 trade visitors.
This was the second year Charlotte County has participated in the show and was pleased to meet several Germans who already spend their holidays in the destination. Travel agents and tour operators unfamiliar with the area were pleased with having a “new” destination in Florida to promote.
Charlotte County targets this tourism market because our research shows we attract thousands of Germans annually. German tourists also tend to stay here longer and visit in the off-season.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Welcome to the discussion.
