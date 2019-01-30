The ice-cold rain that pelted Charlotte County for about 22 hours straight last weekend brought a smile to Kam Mahshie’s tanned face.
Mahshie was holed up in a dry spot thinking how lucky he and his fellow Charlotte County Fair Board members were.
“That normally would have been our opening weekend,” he said Tuesday as he watched the Belle City Amusement trucks roll into the fairgrounds. “We would have lost a lot of money.”
Every five years or so, the Charlotte and Manatee county fairs have to swap dates to accommodate Belle City’s schedule. This year, the Manatee County Fair ended in the rain last weekend. Now, Charlotte County readies for its opening night Friday with cooler but dry weather expected for the entire run, ending Feb. 10.
This will be the 30th anniversary of the fair and those expecting the same ol’ same ol’ might be in for a surprise. There are some new acts and some new food this year — much of it thanks to the change in schedule that some of the regular Charlotte fair vendors could not navigate.
Mahshie, munching on pizza but never slowing down as he checked the progress of vendors setting up shop, went down a list of new food options.
“We got this mac and cheese guy who will put just about anything in it,” he said. “And we have a cookie dough monster; Espresso Treats that uses Espresso to make smoothies and all kinds of stuff; a 40-foot Greek restaurant and Nathan’s hot dogs.”
A couple of new fair acts should please the crowd.
One, Jurassic Dinosaur Adventure, is a sure-fire hit for kids. The show, according to its owner, combines education and entertainment with fossils and demonstrations all about dinosaurs. Which include one 9-foot-tall dinosaur that moves about the stage on its own. There are seven dinosaurs in all including Lucy the Raptor, Sparky the T-Rex and a new dino called, appropriately enough, Charlotte.
Another act features daredevil stunts on a Jet Ski. Really. If I get the picture right, the show takes place over a water tank and the rider puts the Jet Ski through all sorts of acrobatic maneuvers.
A lot of folks may like the mega Escape Room. Or maybe the bird show or magic show.
If you plan to go, remember seniors get in for $2 Sunday and Tuesday is free for everyone. The Boat House is sponsoring the free day and has brought several nice-looking boats that will be on display along with artwork from Charlotte County students.
The fair opens at 5 p.m. weekdays, noon on weekends and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
I’m almost out of breath just talking about all the neat stuff.
What’s best of all, however, is the work put in by the volunteers and fair board members every year. The fair, as we’ve written about before, began across State Road 776 on land that is now the parking lot for the Charlotte Sports Park. Back then, if you drove by during the day you might miss it. But, during the night, you could see the lights from the rides — then, and still now, operated by Belle City.
Take your Tums and head out for some yummy food and good entertainment
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
