Wow! My last column sure sparked some fond memories from folks, and I'm glad.
So many of us yearn for the good ol' days. I can't fit all the responses I received in today's column, but stay tuned for next week when I will attempt to print the final batch of emails. For now, let me share some of the responses I got from readers:
Steven Nowak, of North Port, said he misses things like 10-cent Hostess pies; Brach's mini bags of candy that were always near the check-out; going to drive-in movies in his pajamas with the family; Ben Franklin 5 & 10 stores with cheap toys; Arthur Treacher's Fish and Chips; walking to the local pool in the summer; playing outside with friends all day and waking up Saturday and eating a bowl of cereal in the floor while watching cartoons. He also remembers riding the bus (10 cents) downtown to see a movie for 50 cents, dropping off film at the Fotomat and the TV test patterns when shows signed off at midnight.
Great stuff, Steven.
Alabama girl Nancy Few Padgett misses her cheerleading outfits. She lost all her cheerleading memorabilia when Hurricane Eloise hit Panama City Beach. I bet Nancy was an all-star.
Betty Brent, of North Port, related to my story about middle school dances. She said when she was a young teacher she chaperoned one of those dances. Betty said she misses A&W root beer floats and rubbernecking to see who was at the drive-in. She misses the great rock 'n' roll music and her school's winning basketball teams. She didn't like house mothers in college or the curfews and segregated dorms with no men allowed in. But she said she felt safe and wondered if today's freedoms can give our young people the feeling that people care.
Don Mahon, of Rotonda West, said he misses an old car with a rumble seat at the drive-in movie.
Ed Bouton, of Punta Gorda, misses the old pop hits that had easy-to-understand lyrics about that first romance like Chad and Jeremy's "A Summer Song" and the New Christy Minstrels' "Today." He enjoyed pick-up sports with kids in the neighborhood and watching the four TV channels with his family — especially "Rawhide" and the "Jackie Gleason Show" and sometimes, if he stayed up late on a school night, "Gunsmoke."
James Korbecki, of Englewood, said he misses the morals people had years ago and also that today's youth may never experience family meals on a regular basis — one where Mom did the cooking, grace was said before the meal, and the house was always a safe and welcoming place to be after school. He remembers the smell of dinner and the times spent telling his Mom about the day at school. Just being allowed to be a kid, with few worries, was a treasure, he said.
Genie Gallier said she misses people being polite on the road. Such as the hand wave for letting someone go in front or truckers flashing lights to thank you for letting them change lanes, or just good manners. She misses people saying "may I" and "please" and "thank you." She just plain misses the "good ol' days" when things were simpler and people were kinder to each other.
Linda Brown, of Port Charlotte, misses cat Buddy that died and the compassion and kindness extended to people regardless of their beliefs. She misses good work ethics and being on time. And, strawberry ice cream, which she says is hard to find.
And, like me, Larry Hansen, of Venice, said he really misses those Friday night high school “sock hops” after the football games. The ones held in the gym where everyone had to take their shoes off to dance on the basketball court, hence the name.
To be continued...
