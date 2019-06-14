Numerous studies show that children who don’t read during the summer months often have a decline in their reading skills by the time school starts in the fall. This is known as the “summer slide.” The best way to keep those skills sharp and to reduce the “summer slide” is practice, practice, practice.
So to help you practice, Sarasota County Libraries and the Tampa Bay Rays are encouraging children to participate in “Reading with the Rays.”
As you read this summer keep track of your hours on the special scorecard and once you round the bases, bring it back to the library to collect your reading rewards. Children, who reach home plate by reading a total of 24 hours, will receive a ticket voucher good for two free tickets to a Rays home game this summer.
If baseball isn’t your thing, another fun way to practice your reading skills is to participate in the summer reading program at Elsie Quirk Library. Log your reading time to help us reach our community goal of 20,000 minutes read this summer. Our theme is “A Universe of Stories” and we have a galaxy full of programs, activities and events lined up for the whole family.
Visit the library today to pick up your “Reading with the Rays” scorecard and sign up for “A Universe of Stories” summer reading program. Then check out your favorite books and start reading to say good-bye to the “summer slide” forever! Besides, slides are much more fun at playgrounds and water parks!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
