It’s hard to pin down the average restaurant lifespan, especially with COVID-19 in the mix.
Google “restaurant failure rate” and you get everything from a 2003 American Express ad’s impossible 90% in the first year to Ohio State’s claim that 60% don’t survive the first year and 80% wallow and sink in five.
The National Restaurant Association guesses that 3 in 10 don’t pass their first year.
Three months into pandemic shutdowns, Yelp.com cried that 60% of shuttered eateries would never open again.
But Punta Gorda’s Celtic Ray is a quarter-century. Dean’s South of the Border is 30. Places all over the area are celebrating milestones.
THE LEFT COAST ARBUCKLES
No matter how you look at it, a 20th anniversary is a big deal.
James and Jeanie Roland are celebrating two decades at Punta Gorda’s Perfect Caper, while their Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, Rhode Island, reaches 10.
But when a whole family has been at it for more than half a century, that’s a saga.
The Arbuckles of Venice and Nokomis are restaurant folk through and through.
It all began when Bob Arbuckle, inspired in part by his brother’s wildly popular Cape Cod Inn, moved his own family from Massachusetts to Nokomis, opening the Admiral Benbow Club, a cluster of cottages on Casey Key Road.
In 1968, he launched the family’s first restaurant — The Admiral’s Galley — at Casey Key Marina.
In the early 1970s came The Admiral’s Wardroom (today’s Pelican Alley), a waterfront Nokomis joint that the Arbuckles transformed into a colonial tavern unlike anything Florida’s ever seen. It even served pewter tankards of Admiral’s Grog.
Hosts Bob and Janet Arbuckle, “Mr. and Mrs. A,” befriended everyone, including local literati John D. MacDonald and Walter Farley (“The Black Stallion”).
The week the Wardroom was sold in 1981, Bob Arbuckle died.
But the saga didn’t end there. Arbuckles ever since have had a legacy to live up to.
Sons Rob and Dave Arbuckle grew up working in the Wardroom kitchen and would carry on the family tradition at Dave and wife Rofi’s award-winning Indonesian-American Curry Creek Café (open for a decade) and Rob’s Left Coast Seafood Co. (still going strong at 20).
Rob — whose daughter, Mariel, worked there since high school and now owns the place — founded Left Coast on the concept of high-quality, affordable seafood, in two different North Venice locations.
“Everyone left the industry for a while but kept getting pulled back,” Mariel said, laughing. “I had it drilled into me that I wasn’t going to work in a restaurant because it was so brutal.”
Being an Arbuckle, she stayed.
Shortly after Left Coast moved to its current location in 2013, Mariel’s boyfriend, Tom Terone, came to work there, too; married her; and now manages the kitchen.
Her younger brother, Austin, works the front of the house. Her retired aunt, Nancy, helps out sometimes.
Three generations later, they’re still serving the original Admiral’s Fish Chowder that Venice old-timers remember from 50 years ago.
“Every night, people come in saying we’re their family’s favorite restaurant,” Mariel said. “When we had to close for six months between locations, people told us, ‘You have to reopen! We can’t not have Left Coast.’
“It’s almost larger than life, that a restaurant can mean so much to people.”
And a fourth generation’s coming right along to keep things going.
Mariel might have learned to count by helping her dad do inventory, but the Terones’ 2½-year-old, Emilia, tends the restaurant’s fish tank and happily informs customers, “This is my restaurant.”
Left Coast Seafood ($$, O), 941-485-5064, 385 U.S. Highway 41 Bypass North, Venice, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and to 3 p.m. Sunday.
METRO DINER
Some would argue that a restaurant chain is self-perpetuating and doesn’t deserve an anniversary.
Don’t tell Metro Diner that.
A classic diner-food go-to since 1992, Metro is inviting guests to a year-long 30th-anniversary bash offering limited-time past menu favorites called Metro Diner Flashbacks.
Metro Diner has been bringing comfort-food lovers to the table ever since Chef Mark Davoli and family founded it in Jacksonville. It quickly became known for its hearty servings of diner food and now has 58 locations in 12 states.
Like their flagship eatery, each new Metro Diner tips the hat to diner tradition with a day-long menu (breakfast for dinner, dinner for breakfast) and other spot-on touches like Art Deco chrome.
The restaurant even caught the eye of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who featured it on his Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” Fieri raved about the food, including Iron City Meatloaf, whose seared brown crunch he immortalized as “the art of crustification.”
Through May 8, the Flashbacks calendar dishes Huevos Rancheros, eggs served over fried tortillas, sausage, black beans, onions and peppers, topped with melted cheese, salsa, sour cream, fried jalapeños and green onions.
The Holy Davoli Burger is up next, boasting a half-pound Angus burger between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Metro Diner ($-$$, O), 941-220-6291, 1720 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Metro Diner ($-$$, O), 941-451-2832, 2053 South Tamiami Trail (at the entrance to Galleria Plaza), Venice, is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
THREE YEARS’ SUCCESS AFTER 30 YEARS’ DUES
After a first job washing dishes for Jimmy Psicharis at Giorgio’s in Port Charlotte, Jesus Zarates cheffed for nearly 30 years at Port Charlotte’s Elena’s, later renamed Peter’s Family Restaurant, all while running a successful landscaping business.
The now-three-year-old, hugely popular Zarate’s Family Restaurant in Englewood is his first independent venture, proving that he’s a master of the multi-page variety show that is a diner menu.
When asked his secret, Zarates said, “I enjoy cooking. I’ve been cooking for so many years, I can’t change that.”
Zarate’s ($-$$), 941-208-2855, 3502 N. Access Road, Englewood, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
