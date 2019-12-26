It’s another generation of the Roaring Twenties, and Shannon Staub Library is ramping up for the occasion.
In addition to regularly scheduled programming, a slate of exciting new programs and events will be on the horizon for 2020. Hands-on classes for all ages in sewing and 3D printing, weekly afterschool activities for teens, musical performances, and even a celebration of Saturday morning cartoons are just some of the events on the docket for 2020!
Check the online calendar at scgov.net/library or visit the branch for the most up-to-date information.
Saturday
Teens Who Code, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the four core computer science concepts every programmer needs to know. Teens will be challenged to use code to solve real-world problems that they care about. Recommended for grades 6-12.
Teen Game Design, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Come up with a game concept, design it and test it! Come back each month to work on your project. Work with others to troubleshoot problems and share ideas. This program is recommended for ages 11-18. Basic computer proficiency such as mouse and keyboard skills are required.
Monday
Chess Club, 5-7 p.m. The chess club is an opportunity to play friendly games of chess in a low-stress environment. Patrons of all ages and levels are welcome to come, as help is given to those who need it! Chess sets are provided.
Tuesday
Master Gardeners Plant Clinic, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Want to learn more about Florida-friendly gardens, composting, or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified? Homeowners can receive research-based lawn, landscape, and pest management help from UF/ IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers.
The library will be closing early at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in observance of New Year’s Eve. The library is Wednesday for New Year’s Day.
Thursday
Yak and Yarn, 10-11:30 a.m. Come and socialize with fellow knitting, crocheting and sewing enthusiasts! All skill levels welcome. Bring your current project to work on or create something new. For adults and seniors.
Open Lab in the Creation Station, noon-8 p.m. Build, experiment, and create with our 3D printer, laser cutter, sewing machines, and more. Bring your own projects for development, prototyping, and production, or start something new. Library staff will be available to answer questions and assist with equipment setup.
Growing Young Readers and Writers, 4-5:30 p.m. A club where reading and writing are fun! Nature is used to inspire young readers and writers. For ages 6 and up.
