I’m not a doctor and don’t play one on TV.
So, when I got a call asking whether an online-offered health supplement was a scam, I couldn’t weigh in on the merits of the product. However, I shared some strong concerns on the way it was being marketed.
This particular supplement offers a 30-day “risk-free” trial. With a $9.95 shipping and handling credit card charge, you’re sent a 2-bottle, 60-day supply. The ad copy promises if you’re not happy with results “by day 30,” contact the company and return the unused portion.
But you have to “act now” for this “limited opportunity” because “supplies are limited.”
In all the excitement, you may not scroll down to the very bottom of the order page where it’s explained that the 30-day trial period begins when the order is PLACED, not when you receive it.
That means if you get the product five days after it’s ordered, use it for 30 days and want to return the unused bottle, you’re five days too late.
Too late for what?
Also, in that bottom-of-the-page verbiage – well below the payment section — is the notification that on day 31, your credit card will be charged $200, and you’ll get two more bottles of the stuff. And another $200 60-days after that in an auto-ship program.
A variety of skincare products and nutritional or weight-loss supplements are littered all over the internet, including fake news sites replete with fake celebrity product endorsements. Whatever the product, usually, they’re only available through these risk-free trial offers.
The goal? To get your credit or debit card and keep sending you more products.
These “negative option” agreements aren’t illegal. Still, to avoid violating the federal Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act, sellers must “clearly and conspicuously” disclose all material sale terms before collecting billing information, as well as provide a simple mechanism to stop recurring charges.
“Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults who signed up for a free trial were later charged against their will,” according to a new study from Bankrate.com, which questioned respondents about their online shopping habits.
The Better Business Bureau says it receives complaints from free trial offer victims nearly every day. Victims span all income and education levels, but 72% are female, likely because many trial offers involve skincare products targeted towards women. The average loss is $186.
In September, the Federal Trade Commission shut down a $35 million online free trial subscription scam that pitched at least eight different cosmetic and dietary supplement products.
“In reality, the trials were far from free: after two weeks, they charged unsuspecting consumers around $90 for the trial product and enrolled them in unwanted subscription plans with additional monthly charges,” explains the FTC. ”They also used similarly deceptive upsell pages to trick consumers into a second product ‘trial’ and related subscription plan.”
“When you sign up for a free trial, but the merchant asks for your credit card for shipping and handling, you should be on-guard,” warns the FTC.
If you accept the offer, make sure you know the all-important trial end date and means of cancellation. Many trial periods are only 14-days from the order date, giving you little time to try the product. If opting to cancel, do so at least a few days before the deadline.
Finally, Scambusters.org recommends considering using a prepaid debit card for any shipping costs, limiting your exposure to the value of the prepaid card. Don’t use a bank debit card because it probably won’t have the same disputing protections as a credit card.
If you fall for an online trial offer trap, file complaints with the FTC at 877-382-4357, and the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 866-966-7226.
