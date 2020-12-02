COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
The Rotary Club of Englewood has worked hard this fall to assist our local schools with providing COVID safety items.
When the new Rotary year began in July, schools were still out, and school boards were still trying to decide when and how to open. “We knew the needs would be great once they returned and knew many of these items would be unforeseen and not budgeted items,” Rotarian Deborah Hegedus said in an email.
“We decided to leverage the dollars (from) Rotary by utilizing our annual district grant funds to help offset and provide for the schools’ needs. We initially thought masks or sanitizer but once schools resumed it became apparent they need to filter the air in the classrooms.”
Englewood Elementary was the first to request the purifiers. The school had raised funds through its gofundme account but came just shy of the total. Rotarians jumped in along with Castle Air and provided funding for the last six purifiers needed and additional filters.
Other schools in the community requested air purifiers as well. The club contacted Blaise Castellano of Castle Air and he was able to order 30 purifiers along with replacement filters.
On Nov. 20, club members delivered all 30 purifiers to local schools. Five went to Vineland Elementary, 15 to SKY Academy, two to the YMCA After School care rooms and six to Myakka River Elementary School. Myakka River also requested help in providing bottle fillers to retrofit their existing water
