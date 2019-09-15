After a possible prowler was sighted outside her home, Catherine Lyman decided to consider getting a home security system. She called ADT.
Except she didn’t.
Unbeknownst to her, the 87-year-old North Port resident called Defenders Corporation. The Indianapolis-headquartered company — doing business as Protect Your Home — is an ADT “authorized premium provider” with over 150 U.S. locations.
Lyman told me a Defenders representative came to the house and said a system including a doorbell camera only would cost $199 for installation. Monthly monitoring would run about $60 per month, and she could cancel at any time. She agreed, and the system was installed immediately.
But she soon discovered the system wouldn’t do everything she expected. And her next credit card statement showed an additional charge of over $300 for equipment. At this point, Lyman had enough and called to cancel as promised.
Then came the alarming news: If she canceled, Defenders would charge her over $1,000 for “early termination” of its 3-year monitoring contract. Lyman said she didn’t have a contract and never would have agreed to three years of monitoring.
That’s when she contacted me.
I emailed Defenders advocating her case. Later that same day, Lyman told me a company representative called, admitting it had installed the wrong system and apologized for an incorrect price quote. All charges would be refunded. A tech then came out to remove the equipment saying the company also would reimburse her for any needed wall repairs.
A Defenders spokesperson subsequently followed up with me confirming the company released Lyman from an “electronic service contract” she allegedly digitally signed on a tablet. Lyman adamantly denies signing anything.
Many companies offer “free” security equipment and low-cost installation bundled with lucrative monitoring contracts which can last up to five years. Cancel before the contract ends? You’ll pay a percentage of the remaining monthly charges which covers the value of the subsidized “free” equipment.
So, how do you shop for a home security system?
The Better Business Bureau recommends vetting at least three companies before making a selection.
For example, doing a BBB search for Defenders, I found 1,869 complaints over the last three years. Also, there were 267 customer reviews which averaged two out of 5-stars. There’s a BBB warning that it’s “evaluating a pattern of complaints before issuing a rating.” Using Yelp uncovered 320 Defenders reviews averaging a 1-rating. Besides numbers, it’s essential to read some of these, including the company’s response if any.
Once narrowed, ask each company some critical questions: Who owns the equipment? What are the costs of servicing it? Is the monthly rate locked? Is there an automatic renewal provision? Are there costs for early termination?
Include local companies which often sell equipment upfront and only require a one-year monitoring agreement. Regardless, ensure you’re dealing with a Florida-licensed contractor by calling 850-487-1395 or searching www.myfloridalicense.com.
At each initial home appointment, get all costs, warranties, and cancellation policies in writing. Don’t succumb to high-pressure scare sales tactics or agree to purchase and installation on the spot.
And when it comes down to signing a contract — and there will be a contract — read it carefully. Don’t sign if there’s anything you don’t understand. That includes electronic contracts. If you want more time to review the terms after scrolling through each screen page, ask for a physical copy to be returned later.
Finally, pay using a credit card for enhanced protection. And remember, you have three business days — which includes Saturday — to cancel a contract signed in your home.
The Alarm Association of Florida provides consumer tips before buying a security system and a members directory at www.fla-alarms.org or call 800-889-2099.
Considering a do-it-yourself home security system? Consumer Reports compares choices in its October issue.
