After the Sandy Hook school mass shooting in 2012, federal authorities arrested a woman allegedly posing as a relative of one of the slain children. She used her Facebook account to solicit money from those wanting to donate to victims’ families.
Within four hours of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, fake Twitter accounts popped up, and more than 125 Boston-related website domain names were registered including several with words like “relief” or “help” in them.
And now? The FBI’s El Paso, Texas office issued a warning for scammers claiming to be from a funeral home or medical examiner’s office and asking for money to arrange services for the shooting victims.
Whether human-made or natural, we can count on one thing: Scammers will rise from the ashes. Their tools include deception, high-pressure tactics, and a sense of urgency to elicit an immediate response.
After the El Paso and Dayton shootings, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued its all-too-familiar warning to beware of “possible malicious cyber activity seeking to capitalize on these tragic events.”
“Users should exercise caution in handling emails related to the shootings, even if they appear to originate from trusted sources. Fraudulent emails often contain links or attachments that direct users to phishing or malware-infected websites.”
That caution also includes not immediately responding to social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Also, understand how easy it is for crooks to spoof the 915 telephone area code for El Paso or the 937 area code for Dayton.
And then there are the charitable appeals.
“The mass shootings that took place in El Paso and Dayton are nightmare tragedies that bring us to tears but also motivate many of us to help,” says the Better Business Bureau. “Sadly, scammers often take advantage of these moments of vulnerability to deceive donors.”
So use your head over your heart, taking time to vet any charity before contributing.
For example, I used CharityNavigator.org to vet two charitable community foundations I’d read about: El Paso Community Foundation and The Dayton Foundation.
Each received Charity Navigator’s three out of four-star rating. They report about 85% of total expenses go towards local programs and services, and only 3% to fundraising expenses. Both are waiving their credit card processing fees.
To donate to the El Paso Community Foundation, go to https://epcf.org or call 915-533-4020. For the Dayton Foundation go to
https://www.daytonfoundation.org/dayton_oregon_district_tragedy_fund.html or call 937-222-0410.
What about personal crowdfunding appeals?
“While charities can be vetted, it is much more difficult to assess the trustworthiness of individuals who have posted a request for assistance on a crowdfunding site,” warns the BBB. “As a result, it is safest to give to individuals you personally know. If that is not possible, the next best practice is to find out if the funds collected are going to be forwarded and distributed by an established charitable organization. In that case, the organization can be checked out, and the involvement of a third-party organization can provide an additional level of oversight and assurance.”
If making an online donation, always self-initiate contact with a charity’s authorized legitimate website which should end in .org not .com. Then ensure the checkout page, where credit card information is provided, starts with “https” instead of just “http,” or includes a padlock icon, indicating a secure page.
A final note: Legitimate professional fundraising organizations make many charitable telemarketing calls. But they usually keep most of the donated money. If you get one of these calls and want them to stop, tell the telemarketer under Florida’s do-not-call law, that’s the first and last time it can call you. If you’re not registered, subscribe at www.fldnc.com or call 800-435-7352.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
