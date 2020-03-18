For road tripper Heather Locke of Arlington, Virginia, Venice has been a good and bad place to visit.
She was barely here one day when Ocoee, a snowshoe Siamese mixed-breed cat, age 2, managed to venture out on its own.
Heather and Ocoee have been hiking pals wherever Heather’s travels have taken her. It has a little pink backpack that Heather found at a pet supply store. A few months ago they were joined by a kitten named Nola.
The threesome landed in Venice more than a week ago, intending to stay a couple of days. Somehow, Ocoee got out of the van, which was parked near Sharky’s, and went hiking on its own.
While Heather stays awake lest she miss Ocoee’s return, Nola has become lethargic.
Heather has not moved her camper. She even hired two animal tracking dogs from Maryland to see if they could find Ocoee.
In two separate searches the tracking dogs ended up at the same spot but the cat was not there. The trackers felt that someone found Ocoee there. If that’s the case, hopefully they rescued the cat and will find a way to return it to Heather.
Heather is optimistic that if the cat was found by someone, that person will see one of her posters, or this article, and want to return Ocoee so that she and her cats can return to their travels and hiking.
Venetians have put out the welcome mat, helping to search, to put up posters, to have food delivered so Heather doesn’t have to leave her camper. They even watched it once while someone else took her to the grocery store for food and supplies.
I told her that that is the way people in Venice are. Hopefully, the final result will be that someone sees the accompanying photos of Ocoee, has already found the cat and will call Heather.
Heather is offering a reward but the real reward would be to reunite Heather and her two cats so they can continue their adventure.
If you think you have found Ocoee or think you know where that cat might be, call Heather at 857-272-1936. Give her a happy Venice ending to her story.
On another note, because there are many cancellations because of concerns about the coronavirus, it is advisable to check before you go to any event, whether a club meeting, a theatrical performances or some other special events.
Wherever you go, take your hand sanitizer along, avoid touching your face and, should you need to cough or sneeze, do so into a tissue or the crook of your elbow in order to reduce the spread of germs.
