For weeks I was inundated with junk mail and phone calls.
They wanted to remind me it is time to commit to a Medicare plan. A Medicare advantage plan to be more accurate.
I know many of you dealt with the same deluge of solicitations.
I like the insurance I had, and hesitated to change. After all, I hardly paid a dime this past year even though I had what seemed like a zillion tests and visited my doctors almost every month.
But there was one thing missing. One perk I enjoyed in the past that was deleted from my plan for 2021.
Silver Sneakers!
My doctor says I need to work out regularly. No better place to do that than my local YMCA. They have a pool. One has a basketball court so I can practice for the Senior Games. They have tons of exercise equipment. Exactly what I need to stay in shape — or something similar to being in shape.
That was it. I wanted an insurance plan with Silver Sneakers.
I found one. I signed up. Couldn’t wait for Jan. 1, 2022, so I could go to the YMCA.
Then the hammer fell.
It seems the local YMCA gurus are into some kind of third-party disagreement over Silver Sneakers.
Some clients of some insurers won’t be covered in 2022.
The letters to the editor immediately began, informing us at The Daily Sun of the problem.
We had some problems getting information right away, but eventually Shannon Matthews, senior vice president of operations and innovations at the Southwest Florida YMCA, called me to let me know what’s going on.
Yes, negotiations with one of three third-party providers for Silver Sneakers were not successful. But two other providers will remain on board in 2022. You’ll have to go online or check with your insurance company to see if you’re in the lucky bunch still covered.
But, Shannon told me the YMCA “loves our seniors” and no one will be turned away. To make that true, she said the YMCA is offering reduced $40-a-month memberships to seniors who do not qualify for Silver Sneakers. And, if $40 is too much for you, don’t be embarrassed to ask for a scholarship. The YMCA has a fund that covers membership fees for those who just cannot fit it into their budget.
Do I feel better? Yes.
I’m going to check my eligibility right now. If I’m left out, I’ll have to cut out some doughnuts and an app on my Firestick and shell out the $40.
