Originally scheduled for a summer opening the latest news indicates a delay to October or November. The new Skillets Breakfast & Lunch restaurant will be located at 4106 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice Village Shoppes is across from the Wal-Mart Superstore.
Occupying five units in an attractive corner location across from Liberty Savings Bank it faces both Tamiami Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard. It is American style café serving breakfast, lunch and brunch. The menu includes special diets items, is vegetarian and vegan friendly and offers gluten free options.
Ross and Noreen Edlund opened their first Skillets restaurant in Naples in 1995. The spacious Venice restaurant will seat around 170 diners. It is the ninth location, the others are between Naples and Fort Myers.
EVENTS
Support local 10-year-old on America’s Got Talent
Join the friends and supporters in cheering on ten-year-old North Port resident Emanne Beasha as she moves on to the live quarter-finals of NBC’s hit show, America’s Got Talent.
The Braves will be hosting a viewing party on Tuesday, August 27 at CoolToday Park. Watch on their 80’x40’ video board and enjoy concessions available throughout the ballpark.
It is a free event and the show airs from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., gates open at 6:30 p.m. CoolToday Park is at 18800 S West Villages Parkway.
Oktoberfest comes early
Sample beers and shop during Oktoberfest on Friday September 13 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. in this themed beer tasting at each of the participating locations in Downtown Venice. Enjoy live, traditional German music on the street corners and sample a great selection of new and innovative craft and seasonal beers.
Attendees receive a small sampling stein on a lanyard and get to sample a variety of brews in 3 ounce tastings, as they follow a map of beer-tasting locations.
Guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience during a great evening of festivities, said Nick Sperry, Events and Partnership Coordinator for Venice MainStreet, Inc., the organizer of this annual event.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance online at www.visitvenicefl.org; at the Venice MainStreet office at 101 W. Venice Ave., Suite 23; or on the day of the event at 5 p.m. at the kiosk in Centennial Park.
Run the Runways supporting Special Olympics
Florida International Air Show recognizes the impact Special Olympics Florida had on 54,000 who participated and is supporting it again with a 5K run on Nov. 2 at Punta Gorda Airport runways.
For the third year, the 5K run is open to all starting at 7:30 a.m., registration is $40 till noon Nov. 1. and includes a general show admission ticket. First 300 registrants receive a participant medal. Register for run and air show at www.floridaairshow.com.
Sunrise Yard Sale
One person's trash is another person's treasure, and you may find it on Sept. 28, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sunrise Yard Sale at CoolToday Park in Venice. Enjoy food, beverage and live music. Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m. admission $5 a carload. For vendors $40 for 18'x 18' spot, restrictions apply contact CoolToday Park office at 941-413-5000.
Play in the Park
Enjoy a free fun day for the whole family on Sunday, Sept. 1, at CoolToday Park Play in the Park Day. Explore the ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole, kids 12 and under can run the bases.
Next Bicycle ride
Following the cancellation of the August City of Venice Monthly Bicycle Ride due to inclement weather the next bicycle ride will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. Just bring your bike and a helmet to City Hall.
BUSINESS
Manhattan designer
Inspired by the natural environment and effortless aesthetic of the Sunshine State, Manhattan-based interior designer and interior design blogger Sarah Baynes brings her chic sensibility to the Sarasota Manatee region of Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Specializing in residential and commercial interiors, she focuses on creating environments with a fresh, sophisticated perspective, visit, SarahBaynes.com.
Halfacre gets school project
Awarded the approximately $5.5 million project to replace and add an approximately 14,000-square-foot building at Englewood Elementary School,150 N. McCall Road is Halfacre Construction Company of Lakewood Ranch. They are projected to break ground in spring 2020 on the new structure housing classrooms and other educational spaces for elementary children.
New assistant manager
Deborah Tingley is the new assistant branch manager of the Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate company’s Venice/Englewood office. She will help lead approximately 100 independent sales associates.
Award Recipient
Matthew Ritter with Gulf Shores Realty at 211 Tamiami Trail S. recently received the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation. He was also recently recognized as a Top 40 Business Professional in Venice in 2019. Call: 941-993-4076.
Editor's note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.