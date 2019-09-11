By DIANA HARRIS
Historic Englewood
We see a few glimpses of daily life in Englewood, many years ago, through the eyes of earlier residents who lived it.
Florence White Geary
“My uncle Otto Gottfried’s celery fields would have been where Merchants Crossing Shopping Center is now. I can remember so well watching Uncle Otto pack the celery. He had large crates and knew how to fit the celery heads in just right. He had a very precise packing system. I always wanted to help, but I was never allowed to since I was just a small child.
“Sometimes when I go by that corner (State Road 776 and New Point Comfort Road, today the location of Pit Stop auto shop) where the fields started, I can still smell the celery. It had such a special, fresh odor to it. And sometimes when I look over towards the shopping center I can see the celery fields still.
Mary Nightingale
“In 1932, we paid $1.25 a week on a 1928 car until we paid for it. Then in 1933 or ’34 we traded up to a 1931. I seem to remember gas wasn’t but 20 cents a gallon in those days.”
Larry Evans
“About 1929 or 1930, we moved to Palm Island. We had a heck of a lot of mosquitoes. We had screens, but the mosquitoes would still get in the house. So we used smudge pots. We burned mangrove leaves, which smoked a lot. When we later lived in Grove City, I collected cow chips in a bushel basket and we burned those.”
L.A. Ainger Jr.
“When I was in high school, it was the 1930s, the state of Florida went broke. We were told we would have to start paying tuition to go to school. Well, my father couldn’t afford the tuition, he just couldn’t pay it. I think it was about the 11th grade when this happened. So that’s when I fell out of school. I never went back. But as I look back on it now, you will never know how much I regret not getting an education, a formal education. Yes, I certainly do regret it. (Editor’s note: L.A. Ainger became a longtime member of the Charlotte County School Board, and was one of the board members responsible for the creation of Lemon Bay High School. L.A. Ainger Middle School is named for him.)
Dr. Oscar Anderson
“Spiders were allowed to construct massive amounts of webbing beneath the eaves of the houses, for use in staunching the flow of blood from wounds. This was still being done when I was a kid back in the 1930s. Spider webs were regraded as an effective means of promoting blood clots. The possibility of contamination from the dusty webbing was dismissed as an acceptable risk when blood was spurting from a wound.”
Karin Hislop Hartline
“This was in the 1930s, we would go out to the beach sometimes and my mother would collect seashells. We would have Sunday School picnics out there too, unless there was a panther on the loose. Every so often someone would say, ‘Oh, don’t go out to the island — there’s a panther,’ and nobody would go until the panther disappeared. That was where the Chadwick Public Beach is now.
“Sometimes on a Sunday we would go out to the beach and there would be a church baptizing members in the Gulf. The ones to be baptized would be wearing white gowns and they would take them out and immerse them. And they would sing, and it was quite a show.”
Bob Johnson
“We moved to Englewood right after World War II, the middle 1940s. There were a lot of grown men who went barefoot around here then, especially some of the old-time fishermen. They could walk across an oyster bar, their feet were so tough.
“There was an extremely tall black man named Gitch I became friendly with who lived on the beach, alone, out towards Stump Pass in a shack. He never wore shoes. He fished some, did odd jobs but never wanted you to pay him, he just seemed to enjoy helping people. My wife Florence used to bake him biscuits if he helped me with something.
“One day there was a fire on Mrs. Kluge’s property off South McCall Road, came all the way down to Cowles Street where we lived. Gitch saw the smoke and came over to help out and with those big enormous bare feet he went around stomping out the fire.”
Pat Smith
“When I was growing up here in the 1950s, it was always an exciting adventure when ‘Wild Bill’ came to town. He was a nice-looking fellow covered with tattoos. He collected snakes. He had a 1940 car with a rumble seat and he would always have hundreds of snakes in the car. He would pull up by the gas station on West Dearborn and bring them out and show everybody, so we naturally called him ‘Wild Bill the Snakeman.’”
Early days in Englewood were interesting!
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
