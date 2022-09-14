Aloe plants

Large spikes of tubular flowers are attractive to hummingbirds.

Aloe plants are very popular due to their adaptability to a variety of conditions. Besides the ever-familiar aloe vera plant, there is another species known as the soap aloe or aloe maculata.

Very ornamental and a great beginner plant for succulent growers, soap aloe will not fail to meet and exceed your expectations.


Ralph E. Mitchell is the director/horticulture agent for the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service. He can be reached at 941-764-4344 or ralph.mitchell@charlottecountyfl.gov.

