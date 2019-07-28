I didn’t need to read a Federal Trade Commission warning that it’s seen Social Security Administration imposter reports “skyrocket” in the past few months.
Sun readers told me.
Like Gail Weiss who said she got a call from “Officer Ryan Smith” about “criminal activity” on her SSA account.
Or Roby Schneider’s call from the “State Department” about “fraudulent activity” involving a Social Security number.
Or Betty Brown’s robocall that “a case pending” against her resulted in her Social Security account being “suspended.”
Or Sharon Hughes who said she retrieved a voice mail message from Social Security’s “Federal Crime and Investigation Department” needing to talk with her as soon as possible.
“In the shady world of government imposters, the SSA scam may be the new IRS scam,” warns the FTC.
Your Caller ID often is “spoofed” to make it look like the real SSA is calling. The FTC confirms scammers are using scare tactics similar to those described by Sun readers. The goal is to get your SSN, money, or both.
“The caller usually says your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime,” explains the FTC.
Then the scammer may ask you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Or tell you to pay a fee to “unfreeze” your account using a gift card.
“Sometimes, he says your bank account is about to be seized — but if you go put your money on gift cards and then give him the codes, SSA can help keep it safe,” says the FTC.
The FTC points out depositing funds onto a gift card and giving the scammer the PIN on the back is the predominant form of payment. That gives the crook quick cash while staying anonymous, and the money is irretrievable.
And while none of the Sun readers who contacted me fell for these scams, the FTC confirms that between April 2018 and March 2019, SSA fraud victims reported losses of $19 million.
“The median individual reported loss was $1,500, four times higher than for all frauds,” emphasizes the FTC. “All age groups are reporting this scam in high numbers, with older and younger adults filing loss reports at similar rates.”
The takeaways here? Social Security numbers aren’t “suspended” or “blocked,” and government agencies don’t call with threats and demands for money.
If you pick up a call claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, immediately hang up. Don’t press any numbers or call back. That confirms yours is a working number, guaranteeing you’ll continue getting more calls. Ideally, just let it go to voicemail. Report suspicious SSA calls to the Social Security Office of Inspector General at 800-269-0271.
Scambusters.org reports other Social Security scams are attempting to get your SSN and additional personal information for purposes of identity theft. They include calls or emails saying that you’re entitled to a refund or increased benefits.
Your defense? Vigorously guard your Social Security number. Don’t verify it to anyone who contacts you — not even the last four digits.
Also, there’s no reason to always carry the card with you, so, keep it in a secure place, so it’s not lost or stolen.
And to avoid your SSN from being compromised in a data breach, if any business — including a medical practice — asks for it for ID purposes, politely refuse. If still pressed, ask why it’s needed and what happens if it’s not provided.
Finally, some 2,300 Charlotte County residents and 4,900 Sarasota County residents are receiving letters in the mail from the Social Security Administration.
However, they’re NOT a scam.
SSA annually reaches out to recipients about federal programs to help pay Medicare costs. If you get a letter, call the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 to see if you’re eligible.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
