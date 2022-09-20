The challenge in low-lying areas of Miami is especially well known. Anew analysis by Climate Central reveals that, if we don’t take action to reduce heat-trapping emissions, Miami Beach will have more affordable housing units threatened by rising sea levels by 2050 than any other city in Florida.

The risk, however, looms over the entire state. Of all coastal states in the lower 48, Florida has the most homes at risk of chronic inundation in the next 30 years. And, Florida is one of the top three states that will see the largest rise in extreme heat.


Yoca Arditi-Rocha, Executive Director of The CLEO Institute; Thais Lopez Vogel, Co-Founder and Trustee of VoLo Foundation; and Dr.Rachel Licker, Principal Climate Scientist, Union of Concerned Scientists.

The Invading Sea is the opinion arm of the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a collaborative of news organizations across the state focusing on the threats posed by the warming climate.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments