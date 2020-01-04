Punta Gorda residents have made it very clear: downtown should be a vibrant attractive artistic, cultural and commercial center.
While Dover Kohl & Partners, consultants to the municipality’s master plan for future development, appeared to agree with the concept, their final proposal called for large sites of six-story residential facilities. There continues to be community opposition to increasing building height. It appears the City Council respected that sentiment when it recently refused to grant excessive height to Fishermen’s Village future plans.
Punta Gorda is known for its intimate lifestyle that enjoys its artistic and cultural events as well as its historical commitment to veterans and to the unity of all its people who built this settlement.
Equally important, downtown must sustain itself economically throughout the year. That requires quality facilities and maximum professional promotion and marketing. Harborside Center for the Arts is planning to contribute to a downtown that focuses on theater, concerts, art galleries, and fashionable retail stores. It will appeal to day-trippers and residents. It will fill restaurant seats and showcase the Visual Arts Center and the Military Heritage Museum.
The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center will finally achieve its designed mission of hosting conference general and breakout sessions for small conventions and corporate/industrial retreats as Sunseeker phases in its compound. Partnerships with Allegiant Airlines and its Sunseeker resort will attract tourists and convention-goers from their vast network. Trade shows and exhibits continue comfortably in the Event Center.
Two issues need more planning: city park events and disturbing vehicular traffic.
Additional facility parking with ground floor retail space is needed.
Key streets should accommodate bicycle lanes and provide tree-covered walkways for comfortable outside restaurant dining. Walkways merge on an adequate city park with a small bench arrangement and a band shelter for free community sharing.
Commitments have been made. Planning will continue. Such advocacy will open up a vibrant, self-sustaining downtown Punta Gorda.
