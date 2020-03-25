When Neil Armstrong first landed on the moon in 1969, he used the phrase “The Eagle has landed” to indicate a successful mission.
Since then, that phrase is often used for the successful completion of a mission.
That’s certainly appropriate for the Rotonda Woman’s Club and the successful completion of its eagle project. In more ways than one, “the eagle has landed.”
In this case, the eagle is a resin eagle statue that was part of an effort to raise money to restore the Florida Everglades.
According to Doris Walker, president of the Rotonda Woman’s Club, the Florida Federation of Women’s Club provided 50 eagle statues to women’s clubs throughout the state. Each club was asked to paint a statue that would be displayed at the state convention, then sold for $500 each.
With an addition of a matching grant, that meant the project could raise $50,000 to help restore the Florida Everglades.
Because of the need to refurbish state parks in the Everglades, the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs adopted that as one of its important missions. The local club enthusiastically joined in the restoration project, selecting artist Diana Dudick to paint the eagle that would help raise money for that goal.
As an artist for 30 years, Diana excels at toile decorative painting, turning everyday objects into to works of art.
“I’ll paint on anything,” she says.
As chairperson of the club’s Creative Crafters, Diana is brimming over with creative ideas.
“We knew she was the perfect person to paint the eagle,” the president said.
While most of the eagles were painted as bald eagles, Doris decided to turn hers into an American eagle with an American flag as a base.
She worked painstakingly for months, carefully adding each detail.
“I’m a perfectionist,” she admits. “I kept looking at the eagle and seeing a detail I wanted to improve.”
All that careful attention to detail paid off when the Rotonda West Woman’s Club took the eagle to the state convention to be auctioned. Club member Becky Heichelbech named the eagle “The Rotonda Warrior” and the women were proud of their entry that stood out from the rest.
There was just one problem with the beautiful America Eagle.
Club members didn’t want to part with it.
“We realized we wanted to keep it in our local area,” Kathryn Gallagher said.
Instead of selling it to strangers, the club agreed to purchase it and take it back home to the Rotonda West-Englewood community.
“We wanted to give it to a local organization to represent our dedication to patriotism and concern for conservation and the Everglades,” Kathryn said.
After consulting Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford, it was decided to give the eagle to the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at the high school. As an organization that stresses patriotism, the Junior ROTC would provide the perfect home for the eagle.
“We’re all about stressing character development, strong leadership and good morals,” student commander Cora Johnson said.
ROTC members in full dress along with Woman’s Club representatives gathered together for a ceremony to place the eagle on permanent display in a trophy case at the school.
The eagle has definitely landed.
