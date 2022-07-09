A functional and attractive Florida native plant is a joy to behold.
One such plant is the Simpson’s stopper.
This evergreen shrub/small tree fits nicely into any Florida-Friendly Landscaping scenario where you want a plant that flowers, makes fruit for wildlife and provides an evergreen that can adapt as an informal hedge, specimen plant or small tree.
Unstoppable as a native plant, the Simpson’s stopper is highly drought-tolerant once properly established and could be mainstay in your landscape.
Simpson’s stopper is an evergreen Florida native also found the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. This woody plant can be used as either a small tree growing to about 20 feet tall, or a large shrub closer to 6 feet when pruned.
In addition to the small green leaves, the pleasant white flowers are fragrant and abundant in April and May attracting a host of pollinators.
These flowers are followed by abundant red fruit favored by birds and other wildlife. In addition to these attributes, Simpson stopper also has interesting reddish-brown exfoliating bark.
Doing well in alkaline soils and highly salt-tolerant by nature, plant Simpson’s stopper in full-sun to shady sites. While well-drained soil is preferred, Simpson’s stopper can also tolerate poor drainage.
Overall, this plant is a slow grower (about 1 foot per year) and can be easily kept in bounds with selective pruning.
However, for a cultivar that remains small, use one called “Compacta” which grows to only 5 feet tall. Although drought-tolerant, watering during droughty periods the first four years helps this shrub get well established.
If you are creating a hedge of Simpson’s stopper, space each plant 3 to 5 feet apart. As you develop the hedge, be careful not to over-prune which could result in loss of flowers and fruit.
Keep in mind that you should not take Simpson’s stopper from the wild as it is a threatened plant in Florida.
Instead, you should be able to find nursery-grown specimens on the market at local family run garden centers and regional native plant nurseries.
Simpson’s stopper is a very ornamental and functional woody plant that has multiple uses in the landscape. Take advantage of the Simpson’s stopper many qualities as a Florida-Friendly Landscaping approved plant.
For more information on all types of interesting native shrubs and trees suitable for our area, you can also call the Master Gardener Volunteer Helpdesk from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 941-764-4340 for gardening help and insight into their role as an Extension volunteer.
