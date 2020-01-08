At 6 years old, Joey had yet to speak a word.
His mother struggled to find a way to help Joey (not his real name) grasp the ability to speak — or, just to find more joy in his life.
She heard about some amazing things happening for people with disabilities at Special Equestrians, a nonprofit program in Fort Myers that uses horses to engage its participants.
It took about a month, but one day Joey looked down at his mother from atop his horse and uttered his first words: “I love you Mommy.”
Her heart leapt with joy.
It’s just one of hundreds of feel-good stories the folks at Special Equestrians can tell.
The farm, owned by the nonprofit, is open to anyone with a disability and currently gives riding lessons and offers riding activities to about 95 “participants.” Their challenges range from autism to Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
With the help of 13 horses — all with the right disposition and love for their work — instructors and volunteers at the farm help kids and adults from Glades, Lee and Charlotte counties.
“The riding helps with their physical ability, emotional ability, confidence and so on,” said Jan Fifer, executive director of the program.
Fifer, who has been with the farm since 1999, said most participants find them, but they also reach out to people they feel they can help. “A lot of people find us through a doctor or therapist or just word of mouth,” she said.
The program was founded in 1987 and relocated eventually to its current 14-acre farm in 2007. There is only one paid, full-time employee, a caretaker who lives on the property, and a couple of part-timers. Much of the work is done by a cadre of volunteers who donated 22,000 hours last year alone.
Classes are given four days a week for a small fee, but there are scholarships available to anyone who cannot afford to pay. The fees only cover about 25% of the $15,000 or so a month it costs to keep up the farm.
That’s why fundraisers like a Ride-A-Thon on Feb. 8 are so important. On that Saturday, people who have raised a minimum of $50 in pledges can bring their horse to Babcock Ranch for a 12-mile trail ride. It’s a rare opportunity to ride on the Babcock working ranch — we’re not talking about the solar-power community, we’re talking about the working ranch where cowboys still run cattle. And, the day includes more than a trail ride. There will be riding demonstrations by Special Equestrians participants, a continental breakfast and a barbecue lunch. There will also be awards for riders who raise the most pledges.
Last year, about 150 riders showed up to offer their support. The event grossed almost $30,000.
Unfortunately, I no longer own a horse. But, if you do, there are sign-up sheets at most tack and feed stores or you can log in to specialequestrians.net or even call 239-226-1221 or 239-822-7680 to register. Feb. 2 is the deadline to sign up. Feb. 9 is the rain date.
It sounds like a fun day and a great opportunity to ride what was once the largest ranch in Florida. Not to mention, you can raise money to help kids (and adults) like Joey.
John Hackworth is commentary editor of Sun newspapers. You can contact him at john.hackworth@yoursun.com
