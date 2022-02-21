I’m preparing for a trip to see my 91-year-old sister and my son in Westport, Connecticut.
Before you start guessing my age, let me say this sister was married and long out of the house before I was born. So there.
It’s been three years since I have seen either of them, and I have been feeling pretty guilty about that.
While I was planning the trip, my mind starting working, a real feat, and I came up with a list of things that if I were all-powerful I would make happen. I have doubts any of this will come to fruition in my lifetime but let me share the ideas with you.
• This first one is something I bet many of my readers have pondered. What if all the world nuclear powers would stop making weapons, agree to get along for the betterment of mankind and spend all that money being used on weapons and use it to research how to feed the world’s hungry, fight climate change and on finding cures for cancer, Alzheimer’s, COVID and other diseases. Imagine the greatest minds in China, Russia, the U.S. and Europe working together.
• Speaking of big money, let’s cancel any funding for election campaigns. Make it illegal. Have all the big corporations tell candidates “you’re on your own to get your message out,” and take the millions they spend trying to influence us and funnel that money into shelters for the homeless, cheaper prescription drugs and access to health care for everyone.
• On a less serious note, I’d like to see an NBA player go to the fairs and carnivals and wipe out the carnies at the basketball shooting games. You know, the ones where the basket is a little higher, etc. etc.
• I would like to see car dealers tell you exactly what they paid for the used car you want and say, “I just want to make 10% profit on top of that.”
• How about Joel Osteen telling his congregation and television audience that if they can’t afford to give, keep it.
• What if airlines said you don’t have to get to the airport two hours early?
• A settlement in any strike by professional sports leagues would be negotiated by a panel of fans (no lawyers please) who go to work every day and work 40 hours a week (or more) to earn a living.
• When the pandemic subsides, every business that raised its prices will revert to the old prices on their products.
• Everyone would get a week off every month for mental health fitness.
OK, I’m getting a little crazy now. If you have any ideas about what you would do if you had the power to changes things. But it may be a while before I write again about it. I’m on my way to Connecticut.
