From the day we are born to the day we pass away, and all the bumps in between, some of life’s biggest moments are spent with a nurse. But for many, the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced just how essential nurses are to our health and happiness. Their skilled, compassionate care and commitment have never been more evident than over the past 15 months.
For more than a year, nurses have been on the frontlines, providing critical, highly skilled care in high-risk situations, innovating to solve problems no one expected in our nation’s well-equipped healthcare system, while simultaneously remaining the emotional rock for patients, families and each other.
The World Health Organization declared 2020 the Year of the Nurse months before the pandemic began to honor the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth and recognize nurses’ vital role in transforming health care around the world. In light of the contributions nurses have made during the pandemic, WHO and organizations across the globe extended the Year of the Nurse into 2021.
While we really can’t ever thank them enough, National Nurses Week May 6-May 12 gives us an opportunity to let nurses in every community know that their critical skills and kindness do not go unnoticed.
The Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition (SNAC) is proud to join those efforts because there has never been a more important time to listen to, advocate for and support the nursing profession.
Thanks to increased support from the Manatee Community Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County, SNAC has more than doubled the number of nursing education scholarships it awarded this week – $125,000 in scholarships dedicated to 33 nurses and nursing students pursuing bachelor’s and higher degrees at nursing programs in our region. This week’s awards bring the total scholarships SNAC has awarded to $539,000 since our scholarship program was created in 2016.
We encourage others who want to thank a nurse in our community to join SNAC in celebrating nurses in our region by supporting our nursing scholarship program. No matter how large or small, your contribution will make a difference. By investing in local nurses’ education, you will help create a pipeline of highly trained nurses to guide patients and our community through all complex medical situations, not just emergencies like COVID-19.
We also invite you to express your gratitude by sharing a story about a special nurse or group of nurses who made an impact in your life. SNAC will spotlight your nursing stories on its social media pages. Just email your story to info@snac4fl.org to help celebrate the extraordinary ways nurses support each and every one of us every day.
To designate a donation to the SNAC Scholarship Fund, please contact the Manatee Community Foundation (www.manateecf.org 941-556-5444) or Community Foundation of Sarasota County (www.cfsarasota.org 941-955-3000), or visit snac4fl.org for more information. All contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
