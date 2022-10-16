As if slow summer months weren’t hard enough, several area restaurants — especially the most historic — suffered storm damage that could keep them from catching the seasonal wave or even opening at all.
But this is a tough bunch. Unless they’re as utterly flattened as Boca Grande’s South Beach Grill, most swear they’ll rise from the rubble.
After all, if they can’t serve people, they don’t know what to do with themselves.
SIX SURVIVORS
Somehow, Rosalie Levi was smiling as she mopped her Port Charlotte home two weeks after Hurricane Ian.
“Our family really doesn’t know how to sit still,” said her husband, Will, founder of the devastated Nino’s Bakery & Restaurant in Punta Gorda. “But what we miss the most are the smiles of the people who came in every day.”
The Levis’ place has supplied, fed and entertained wholesale and in-house customers since 2006.
In 2013 they opened a retail bakery in the backyard of the Punta Gorda Public Works Department. They expanded into a massive wholesaler with nearly 100 accounts from Bonita Springs to North Port.
Now their 8,000-square-foot bakery, restaurant and nightclub, dubbed a hidden gem by Best Things Florida, appears to be a total loss.
“Everything’s ‘off,’” said Will. “The walls aren’t straight anymore, the doors aren’t closing right. We’ll need a structural engineer to look at the building.”
And they’ve lost 80% of their wholesale accounts farther south to the storm.
“Oh, we’ll go on,” Will said. “It might not be the scope it is now, but this is what we do.”
• • •
While celebrating Left Coast Seafood‘s 50th anniversary in Venice earlier this year, owner Mariel Arbuckle Terone said, “Every night, people come in saying we’re their family’s favorite restaurant. When we had to close for six months between locations, people told us, ‘You HAVE to reopen! We can’t not have Left Coast.’
“It’s almost larger than life, that a restaurant can mean so much to people.”
Now the task facing Mariel and her husband, Tom — restoring a place that’s been in her family for three generations — is larger than life.
“The restaurant has significant roof and water damage,” Mariel said. “Any product that we had is completely gone, except the freezer food that we donated to Lift Church.
“We hope to open before the end of the year, but wonder how long it’s really going to take. We have several people who’ve booked holiday parties here, and it might be best for them to go elsewhere. They can reach us at leftcoastseafood@gmail.com.”
Compared with cleanup and insurance paperwork, the psychological blow of losing one’s day-to-day life is worse.
“We don’t know what to do with ourselves,” Mariel said.
• • •
At the height of the storm, North Port’s Zabrobelny Way, named after the former owners of the Olde World Restaurant, turned into Zagrobelny River, its whitecaps raging from U.S. 41 to the doorstep of new owner Mike Austin‘s place.
The newly renamed Austin’s North Port had no electricity until recently; lost all of its product; and suffered roof, air conditioning, wall and interior damage.
Austin can’t reopen without repairs and the internet service on which his servers and kitchen depend.
“A lot of variables are not playing to our favor,” he said, but nevertheless announced plans to reopen on Oct. 27.
• • •
Punta Gorda sisters Alicia and Carissa Scott had a dream: create a new Marion Avenue commercial district at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Cross Street, for shopping, sipping, desserts and play.
They recently admitted that their dream must change.
“PG Social House will, sadly, be coming to an end,” Alicia wrote this week. “It’s one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever made.”
The three buildings housing Alicia’s Room by Room Furnishings, Carissa’s sweet shop The Candy Bar and their newest venture, the deli/boutique 264 at Marion Avenue, have stood since the early 1900s, surviving many hurricanes.
But the gnarled trees that once shaded happy families have uprooted the paved courtyard conjoining the sisters’ businesses.
Alicia’s décor store will continue but, Carissa said, “We’ve put most resources into 264. Sadly, we just can’t keep everything afloat with so much damage, but we will continue our monthly outdoor midnight markets.”
• • •
Treasure Lanes won’t be bowling any strikes for at least six months, owner Robin Shopa reported.
“The entire center is a gut,” she said. “Wind and water damage, no ceiling, tiles, carpet or flooring.”
It was 1980 when Mike Shopa moved his family from Minnesota and bought the Port Charlotte bowling alley where his son Dan, the current owner, has worked ever since.
Now, Robin says gamely, “We’re gonna be bigger and stronger! The sky’s the limit.”
• • •
All is not lost at Arcadia’s Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill, at one point waist deep in water.
At the height of the disaster, owners Jesse and Shauna Shows posted, “The Peace River flooded to record heights, bringing massive amounts of water into the restaurant. The damage is devastating.”
Shortly after the river subsided, the couple were there mopping up.
Like others, they said, “One day at a time. We will rebuild.”
ENGLEWOOD
The hard-hit 40-year-old Mama’s Italian Restaurant reported, “Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian completely destroyed the inside of our building. We will be closed until further notice.”
Co-owner Mikel Lee of Rob’s Pizzeria is unsure how soon or if they can rebound from hurricane damage that left their main separating wall leaning too perilously to allow entry.
In Grove City, Ricaltini’s suffered so much damage that employees haven’t been given a reopening date.
Across the street, the new Steamers Oyster Bar reported simply: “Steamers Oyster Bar joins those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”
Like many others, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen took a hit topside, where their air conditioning and mechanicals sat, past tense. Water and power are back, but without sewer, their relaunch will come slowly.
Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass also remains closed as the team works to reopen.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The hulking 40+-year-old building that holds Captain Crab was once home to the posh Oscar’s and, for more than 20 years, Whiskey Creek. Hurricane Ian aged it badly. Owner Lin Zheng reported, “It is going to need a lot of repairs” but was able to open on Saturday.
Without power or electricity in its half of Bell Plaza, El Rincón del Mofongo has been unable to reopen.
The Grill at 1951 is closed for extensive repairs until further notice.
Owner Zoe Shasteen reports that Zoe’s Sweet Kitchen won’t open for about two more weeks.
PUNTA GORDA AND BEYOND
Little Bar 17 on the outskirts of town has held at least one benefit with Hillbilly Ryezin. Owner Russ Bellerose says it aims to get “somewhat back on track. Between an unusually slow summer season and then the destruction of Ian, Bar 17 was left without funds to even pay monthly overhead, never mind rebuild the outside patio and stage coverings.”
Some good restaurant news came from Nick and Sue Randall, whose Tamiami Tavern seized the opportunity to launch Phase 1 internal renovations to lengthen the bar and add more interior seating. “Work is progressing at a great rate,” said Sue. “We hope to reopen by November. A new courtyard area is Phase 2 of the project.”
The nine-month-old UnWINEd Wine & Beer Bar‘s plaza was so badly damaged by Hurricane Ian that it is unable to reopen. The Contreras family announced, “We’re planning a fresh start, possibly in a new location in downtown Punta Gorda.
VENICE
Perched on the banks of a surging Myakka River, the historic Snook Haven Restaurant was inundated with floodwaters. Its Venice Pier Group owners reported, “We are working closely with Sarasota County and will keep you posted on the status of the restaurant as we wait for the extremely high levels of the Myakka River to lower.”
Also on the shores of the Myakka, Tarpon Point Grill and Marina sustained serious damage. Its new tiki huts, complete with personal fans, washed away down the river, and its glassed-in patio was laid bare.
Assistant general manager Sierra Couture reported that many employees lost everything in the floodwaters sweeping through North Port.
“You look at everything you’ve worked really hard for — between your work, which is my second home, and then my own home — it is destroyed,” she said.
Then she vowed, “We will rebuild bigger and better.”
