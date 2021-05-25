Our Writers Own Workshop on Writing Tools will meet this summer in the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, where it was founded in June of 2017.
OWOW's next meeting will be at 10:45 a.m. June 12 in the conference room. The topic will be "What a Story Is and What a story Is Not," based on ideas shared by Mette Ivie Robinson, author of The Bishop's Wife and Chopsticks: writers advice.
After the short discussion of the topic, attendees will begin a story inspired by a photograph and a handout "Explode the Story."
With the lazy days of summer coming, it is the perfect time to try your hand at writing for fun or profit. OWOW is sponsored by Charlotte County Arts and Humanities and the Englewood Library free of charge. All levels of writers and all genre interests are welcome. If you are new or coming to visit, please email tamiamifl@comcast.net so there will be handouts for everyone.
CAFE PHILO
Cafe Philo learning and discussion group will also start meeting again twice a month at 3 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday at the Englewood Charlotte Library.
Café philosophique, or café-philo, is a grassroots forum for philosophical discussion, founded by philosopher Marc Sautet in Paris, France, on Dec. 13, 1992. Locally, Cafe Philo celebrated its 10th year in 2010, so come along and be a part of the 21st year in Charlotte County.
For June 2 Cafe Philo's welcome back, get reacquainted and catch-up session, leader Bob Ivey says, "We will discuss the value music, reading, art, and hobbies play in helping people through tough times. No discussion of COVID please."
Some basic rules of courtesy are these: Meetings begin promptly at 3 p.m. Only one speaker at a time. No one should speak longer than two minutes at a time. Facilitators will call on speakers who raise their hands. Facilitators will cut off people who over-speak or interrupt. Speakers may speak more than once. No specifics in religion or politics are discussed.
On June 16, Cafe Philo will consider symbolism from ancient times through its use in today's society in various cultures. Emblems of sovereignty and divinity, to the trees, flowers, and everyday items that carry particular associations , show how symbols have been used by every culture to convey messages. To understand symbols is to gain more insight into the profound meaning of what it means to be human.
For information about OWOW or Cafe Philo, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
