Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is a professed admirer of Ronald Reagan and is launching his national book tour with a speech at the Reagan presidential library next month. That’s good because not since the 1980s has the world needed Reaganite leadership more.

Here at home, President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies have unleashed the worst inflation in four decades, while abroad an expansionist Russia has invaded one of its neighbors — and a “no limits” partnership between Moscow and Beijing threatens the peace and stability of the free world.


Follow Marc A. Thiessen on Twitter, @marcthiessen.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments