One of the things I miss most about having patrons in our building is hearing the intriguing questions, stories, ideas and unexpected facts that flow naturally through a typical day in the library.
But even with our building temporarily closed to the public, there are interesting conversations going on at Elsie Quirk Library — thanks to a lively and reflective staff.
A recent conversation about our Florida collection provided an opportunity to examine our perspectives and learn from each other, from which I took the opportunity to follow my librarian heart and learn in a little more of the complex history of our beautiful, sunshiny state.
When researching, listening, observing, traveling, or just out-and-about on an average day, I am always particularly delighted when an assumption I have gets turned upside down.
If one Googles “interesting facts about Florida,” the result is a predictable slew of impressive flora- and fauna-related facts, the usual wild-and-wacky incidents that Florida typically gets associated with. Then there are the historical and geographical facts that are fairly commonly known among people who have resided here more than briefly.
Some less-wacky but quite interesting things I learned by going beyond Google and using the library’s databases. For instance, the world’s first passenger airline service was the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line, established in 1914. The first North American settlement of formerly enslaved people was established in Spanish Florida, in 1738, outside of St. Augustine. Delray Beach is home to the only museum in the United States dedicated solely to Japan and Japanese culture. And Miami is considered the only major American city founded by a woman, Julia Tuttle.
Englewood has a rich history celebrated by its community, and I invite you to call us at the Elsie Quirk Library to share your favorite pieces of local or statewide history, lore, or lesser known geographical facts. The number is 941-861-1203, and you can tell your fun fact to any Elsie Quirk staff member.
The three most interesting or surprising contributions will receive a prize that can be picked up through our curbside holds-pickup system.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, call 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
