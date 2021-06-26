While we no longer have a minor league team to call our own, the Daily Sun is currently running a two-part series looking at the best individual seasons in Stone Crabs’ history.
With that in mind, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the best Major League players to come out of the Charlotte Sports Park.
The criteria, such as it is, is that the player must have logged at 10 games as a Stone Crab, and not have been on a rehab assignment. The list does not include Wander Franco, because he’s big-career is like a week old.
It’s not comprehensive, but a quick snapshot.
Alex Colome (2010-11)
The veteran reliever debuted in Tampa Bay in 2013, but didn’t settle into the closer role until 2016. That season he saved 37 games for the Rays, while posting a 1.91 ERA and a 2-4 record. He would record 59 more saves (including a career-high 47 in 2017) before being dealt to the Seattle Mariners during the 2018 season. He spent the next two seasons closing for the Chicago White Sox and is currently in the bullpen for the Minnesota Twins.
Kevin Kiermaier (2012)
No need to explain to Rays’ fans what happened to this guy. Kiermaier is the rare case of a Rays’ prospect actually spending most of his career in Tampa Bay. He came up for one game in 2013 and has kind of hung around ever since. His .247 career batting average may not excite anyone, but his elite-level, Gold Glove-caliber talent in center field certainly does.
Brandon Lowe (2017)
The 26-year-old lefty-swinging second baseman (and occasional outfielder) has established himself as staple in the Rays’ lineup since his big-league debut in 2018. He made his first All-Star team the next season and finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting despite only playing half a season. He was the Rays’ best hitter in the regular season last year, but struggled in the playoffs. This year he has shown a power swing, but has had difficulty keeping his batting average above .200.
Matt Moore (2010)
The veteran lefty came up for good with the Rays in 2012 and had his memorable 17-4 season one year later. Although he has a career record below .500 (54-57) and a career ERA in the high-4s, Moore has logged 10 major leagues seasons (five with Tampa Bay) and is currently a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Blake Snell (2014)
Hey, remember this guy? The now-28-year-old lefty made his major-league debut with the Rays in 2016 and two years later won a Cy Young Award with his 21-5, 1.89 ERA campaign. He hasn’t always been as effective, but who can forget his stunning performance in the 2020 World Series? He hasn’t exactly wowed Padres’ fans since coming over in a late December trade, but he still boasts a 262-239 career record with an ERA in the mid-3s.
Stephen Vogt (2009-10)
He came up with the Rays in 2012, but only lasted one season in Tampa Bay. He has primarily played catcher, but he has also seen time at first and in the outfield, posting a career .248 batting average. He has played nine MLB seasons with five teams (including four-plus seasons with Oakland) and is currently in his second year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Kirby Yates (2010-11)
Another closer, albeit without track record of Colome. The now 27-year-old right-hander, debuted with Tampa Bay in 2014 and bounced from the Rays to the Yankees to the Angels and finally to the Padres. He broke through with 12 saves and 2.14 ERA in 2018 and then led the league with a 41-save effort to go with a 1.19 ERA in 2019. After a brief and unmemorable 2020, Yates signed a free-agent deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter. Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery in March will force him to miss the entire season.
