I read recently in the Sun about the eviction notice being served to the Burnt Store gopher tortoises. The article was primarily about the road, but I couldn’t help feeling angry about the fate of the 70 tortoises that will be moved (translocated).
Gopher tortoises can be found in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are a threatened species. There’s a good chance many readers of this letter are lucky enough to have a tortoise burrow in their backyard and enjoy watching them from a respectful distance.
Translocating tortoises isn’t ideal, but it is better for them than being entombed live in their burrows, a practice some old permits still allow. Evicting gopher tortoises from their borrows not only removes them from home but also displaces many other species that use burrows as refuge. More than 325 species have been recorded as sharing tortoise burrows (these are known as commensals).
Gopher tortoises do not do well with translocation. In one study adult mortality reached nearly 21%. Moving tortoises causes disruption in their social structure, creates changes in their forage plants and it causes stress (a kind of homesickness). Incidental take permits (ITP) in Florida result in a net loss of gopher tortoises and habitat.
Below are some facts from a study by Dr. Matthew Aresco, director of Nokuse Plantation. “Lessons from the largest gopher tortoise translocation project: Implication for a range-wide conservation strategy.” These numbers are for the state of Florida. I encourage you to watch a presentation of this study on YouTube: https://youtu.be/sTAEOI5zvnU
• 101,536 gopher tortoises left on development sites buried (1991 — 2007)
• 169,376 acres of gopher tortoise habitat loss
• $78,032,055 collected by FWC in Incidental Take Permit fees
FWC subsequently purchased 15,637 acres of land for mitigation parks
Of the 15,637 acres of land purchased only 6,497 acres is viable tortoise habitat. This represents only a 3.8% replacement of the 169,376 acres taken from the tortoises.
Tortoises and habitat are lost daily to development. Even after mitigation lands are purchased for tortoises in “perpetuity”, these lands are not safe from future development. Ask the Friends of Split Oak Park, they will tell you how the Osceola Parkway Extension will be running through tortoise habitat. The park is tortoise mitigation land. www.FriendsOfSplitOak.org
Will you speak for the tortoises?
Carol McCoy is a Florida master naturalist and a member of the Gopher Tortoise Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.