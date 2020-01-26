Delores McNeill thought it’d be easy-peasy. All she wanted was to take her iPhone 8 and phone number to another provider offering lower monthly costs.
But AT&T wouldn’t let her.
The Rotonda West resident told me she wasn’t moving anywhere. That’s critical, because under the Federal Communications Commission’s local number portability rules, so long as you remain in the same geographic area, you can switch any telephone service provider and keep your existing phone number. That includes wireline, wireless, or IP (Internet Protocol).
It’s called porting.
And it appears McNeill followed proper porting procedure. About a year after purchasing the phone through AT&T, she said she contacted the new provider, which initiates the port. Once notified, the existing carrier (AT&T in this case) then automatically cancels the account and transfers the number. Easy-peasy.
Under FCC rules, the whole process is completed in one business day. The FCC emphasizes once service is requested from a new company, the existing company can’t refuse to port a number. That’s even if there’s an outstanding service balance or termination fee.
So why couldn’t the new carrier port McNeill’s phone number? Actually, it could. Just not to her iPhone 8.
That’s because AT&T had locked it.
“If a consumer purchased a phone from one provider to use on that provider’s network, the phone may contain software that prevents it from being operated on another provider’s technologically compatible network,” explains the FCC.
“If you didn’t specifically request an unlocked model when you purchased your phone, odds are good that it’s tied to your current network,” cautions Consumer Reports.
But phone locking and unlocking policies vary by carrier.
For example, Verizon says it automatically unlocks any device on any plan after 60 days. However, AT&T prepaid devices must be active for six months before they can be unlocked. And devices with accounts on a monthly postpaid installment service plan must be active for at least 60 days and — this is key — the device must be paid off in full.
When McNeill initially contacted AT&T questioning its lock, it emailed her it was because she had a prepaid plan which hadn’t been active for the required six months. She said she called and explained she didn’t have a prepaid plan but was unable to resolve the error.
So, with her AT&T account closed after the porting request and a useless device, McNeill said she had no choice but to buy a new phone through her new provider with a new phone number.
Turns out, the real problem was McNeill’s iPhone 8 wasn’t paid off. That’s because to qualify for an $85 rebate on the phone’s purchase, she’d agreed to make an additional $1 monthly installment payment for 24 months. After only a year, it meant the phone wasn’t paid in full. McNeill admitted she had no idea that the $1 a month was keeping her phone locked to AT&T’s service.
Unbeknownst to her, three days after paying off the remaining $12 balance, AT&T unlocked the iPhone 8. But it was too late. McNeill was using her new phone and number.
After I made AT&T aware of McNeill’s situation, it apologized for her “inconvenience,” blaming the unlocking delay to a “system error,” offering her a $180 payment refund.
The takeaway here? If you want to keep your cellular device and number but change service providers, first call your current carrier to verify whether the phone’s unlocked. Then call the new carrier to be sure its network is compatible with your device. For Verizon, call 800-922-0204; T-Mobile 877-453-1304); Sprint 888-211-4727; and AT&T 800-331-0500.
And if you can’t resolve a problem porting your phone number from one service provider to another, file a complaint with the FCC by calling 888-CALL-FCC (225-5322).
