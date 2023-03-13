Will he, or won’t he?
That was the big question late last week as Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch strived to confirm if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will show up for Wednesday’s groundbreaking at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park.
The event is “seven years in the making” and Deutsch, the main force behind the park, expects it to be perhaps the largest celebration of service veterans and first responders in the county’s history. It may even exceed anything in the state as hundreds are expected at the park on Edgewater Drive to witness the groundbreaking for the 50-foot tower, which is the centerpiece of the park.
The drama over DeSantis may have been answered one way or another by the time you read this. If he doesn’t show up, he should be ashamed.
Deutsch reached out to DeSantis months ago. It was DeSantis who picked the date for the groundbreaking so it would fit into his busy schedule as he runs the state and does his book tour. Wednesday was not the date the county would have chosen since high schools are on break and there are other duties county commissioners had on their agenda this week.
But, the show will go on, with or without DeSantis.
The whole story behind the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park is, in case you somehow missed the dozens of stories we’ve written, to honor first responders and veterans in the name of a local Marine who died when terrorists launched a 1983 attack on their barracks in Beirut. The Marines were part of a peacekeeping force stationed there.
Gaines Jr. was an athlete at Charlotte High School who married his sweetheart, Carol Taylor, and served his country proudly. He was one of more than 200 Marines killed in the attack.
The park will feature a tower that visitors can use for not only a great view but to learn the history of the attack.
There will be more than 100 veterans, from 14 states, who served in Beirut attending Wednesday’s event. Congressman Gregory Pence from Indiana, a former Marine who also spent time in Beirut, is also scheduled to speak. He’s the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence.
“There are so many stories that can be told,” Deutsch said. “There are a lot of people who knew William (Jr.) and his wife in high school that plan to attend. A Marine who was in the barracks when they were attacked, and survived, will be a speaker.”
One of the highlights of the groundbreaking will be three separate fly-overs by Huey helicopters, war planes and a massive plane from McDill Air Force base that is lauded as one of the biggest aircraft in the world.
When the tower is built, Deutsch said he can rest knowing the park will serve as a monument to so many, for so long. His only chore left to do is build an endowment fund that will pay to transport and feed local students for a day visiting the Southwest Florida Vietnam Memorial Wall in Punta Gorda, the Military Heritage Museum and then the Gaines Jr. park for a dose of history they should not forget.
“We’re real excited about (Wednesday),” Deutsch said while giving credit to his committee of 20 or more who helped plan and arrange the event.
Is sounds like a good ol’ red-white-and-blue, flag-waving, God bless American celebration.
I hope the governor doesn’t miss it.
