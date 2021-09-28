Who are we? We are a small, historic, Southern city formed in the tradition of unity, collaboration and enterprise. Based on our roots as a pioneer town, we are a balance of Old Florida and Gulf Coast living, called on by seasonal residents.
As long as we maintain our Punta Gorda values which are: 1. empathy for our neighbors, 2. protection of the natural environment, and 3. support of our small businesses, we will thrive well into the future.
Our elders embrace their role of leaving a legacy through creating opportunities for those coming after them; and our young people work to maintain our way of life. Punta Gorda will maintain its historic identity, if we hold to these values in a sustainable manner.
Because we are not sustainable, our small-city way of life is threatened. Because we lack the commercial tax base needed to cover the cost of services, the city is raising taxes to avoid bankruptcy within five years.
Punta Gorda is losing $180 million a year in commercial revenue due to no longer having a true downtown – small businesses where residents obtain most of their goods and services in a walkable situation.
Most residents go outside of Punta Gorda for goods and services. This has led to a severe shortage of commercial taxes to maintain the high level of services provided to our residents. When cities have a healthy level of commercial revenues, residential taxes remain low.
Downtown residents patronize downtown small businesses on a daily basis, but our current building code restricts desperately needed downtown residences.
Historic low-rise downtown buildings should be housing shops and boutiques on the ground floor, housing for our downsizing seniors above. The illustrious Hotel Punta Gorda serves as the architectural model for rebuilding our historic skyline.
We currently lose 50% of the retirees who move to our community within seven years. There is no place for them to live when they want to downsize. Rather than losing our neighbors to other communities, they can, instead, live downtown, within walking distance of their favorite shops, restaurants, grocery store, pharmacy, public library annex.
If we are the retiree-friendly city we say we are, we should make this city livable for seniors, support the growth of downtown small businesses, which will provide needed goods and services and keep our residential taxes low.
To maintain our way of life, we have to return to our true identity as the small historic county seat and holder of the county’s historic downtown.
To paraphrase former Mayor Harvey Goldberg, as chair of the Planning Commission: “We should not be so selfish as to make decisions today that will deny our city a future.”
