Some local eateries — including, as usual, Sweet’s Diner in Port Charlotte — reopened their doors while the traffic lights were still dangling loose over U.S. 41.

Before it had water or much power, El Jobean’s century-old Bean Depot Café & Museum acted as a neighborhood feeding station the day after Hurricane Ian.


Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O.

