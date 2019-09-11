By TAMMIE DIEHL
Hurricane season is not over yet, but there is safer excitement to watch for. In the literary world, September and October bring much to learn and do in the Englewood area.
My September mini-lesson for writers is about the relationship between conflict and tension.
Conflict indicates outright confrontation. Two people arguing. Two armies fighting, or even something slightly less aggressive, such as someone who desperately needs money losing their winning Lotto ticket.
Tension, on the other hand, is the threat of conflict. You won’t have any actual conflict in this scene, since nothing is actually happening to the characters.
Think of conflict and tension as pistons, working in concert, pushing and pulling to provide contrast within the story. If you overdo conflict, you can create a Batman zip-pow-bang action that is not appealing for most genres.
Tension allows you to dial down the excitement and the altercations without losing reader attention. In fact, tension-heavy scenes can often be more gripping, simply because readers know the conflict is coming and they can’t do anything to stop it. Tone and mood can play into building good tension as well as characterization and word choice.
Writers’ Tool Class
The Writers’ Tool Class by Our Writers Own Workshops meets Saturdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road.
The course is continuous throughout the year and is offered with no dues or fees through sponsorship of Charlotte County Arts and Humanities and the Englewood Public Library. To obtain the handouts used in class, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net so you can print them out before class.
On Sept. 14, we will learn that technically a sentence can’t end (by definition) with a preposition. We will learn about phrasal verbs and have a fun writing prompt using them.
Where are you at? Is the word “at” needed? No. That one sentence messed up what we were told as kids: Don’t end a sentence with a preposition. If we followed the “rule” above, we’d have such awkward and silly sentences as: Out with me do you want to hang?
The Sept. 28 class will actually be about creating tension in a scene as mentioned above in the mini lesson.
Suncoast Writers Guild
The Suncoast Writers Guild will have a general business meeting with program to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street beginning for the season Saturday, Oct. 5. The program feature will be “Building an Author Website.”
“According to today’s standards, every author needs a website,” states Gloria Arthur, the guild’s vice president. “Why? The first thing an agent/publisher will do, sometimes before even reading your work, is conduct an internet search of your name; and, the very first thing that should pop up is your author website where agents, publishers, readers and fans can read your work and contact you. The session will focus primarily on what makes a good author website vs. the technical aspects of building one.”
Other Suncoast Writers Guild special interest times will be announced at the Oct. 5 meeting in case your interest is poetry or editing or just reading your own pieces in the group.
Englewood Authors
Englewood Authors’ free monthly discussion and reading will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Elsie Quirk Library on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9. Bring your own writing, whether finished or in progress to share with like-minded authors.
We’ll also be at the Port Charlotte Library, 2280 Aaron St., beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, and everyone is welcome to read their written pieces and share afternoon tea. Please bring a snack to share. The Writers Tea is free for everyone to attend.
For information on the above groups ,email Englewood Authors at edellis20@gmail.com, Suncoast Writers Guild at brckbns@yahoo.com, and jmkmak36@gamial.com for the Writers’ Tea.
Fiction Discussion Group
Those interested in learning about some of the pivotal novels in American literature will enjoy the brief lecture and discussion of William Dean Howells’ The Rise of Silas Lapham. The conversations are lively, thoughtful, fun and we come learning more about literature and the ways real people act stranger than fiction quite often.
To get a free E-copy, email tamiamifl@comcast.net. The Fiction Discussion Group would love to have you join the interesting discussions that take place on the last Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. in the conference room at Englewood Charlotte Library.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing.
