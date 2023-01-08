Long after it has run its course on TV, the show “Yellowstone” will provide fodder for countless Ph.D. candidates in whiteness studies.

In certain precincts, the verdict about the smash hit that has spawned a cottage industry of spin-offs is in: The show is about whiteness, and particularly white grievance.


Rich Lowry is on Twitter

@RichLowry

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments