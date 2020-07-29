The fourth annual Englewood Beach 9 miniature golf event is scheduled for Aug. 15.
For those who participated previously, this year’s edition will be much different. The excitement created by the crowds at each venue and at the wrap-up party will be absent. We’ll be following the social distancing guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At no time will there be a gathering of more than 50 people. In fact, this year’s structure is designed to ensure that no more than three or four groups of four people are present. Also, “on-deck” spots will be marked at each venue to physically distance the four-person teams.
So what can participants expect? We have 11 local restaurants that have committed to providing players with a fun experience. Each of these venues will have a unique mini-golf hole for you to play. Each four-person team will visit nine of the sites. At the conclusion of the day, scores will be tallied and prized will be awarded for Lowest Team Score, Lowest Individual Score, Highest Team Score and Highest Individual Score. One team will receive the Best Costume award.
Participating restaurants include: Farlow’s on the Water, Howard’s Restaurant, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, La Stanza Ristorante, Lock n’ Key Restaurant, Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, SandBar Tiki & Grille, The End Zone Sports Grille, The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, The Placida Pearl and The Waverly Restaurant & Bar.
Team registration is available online at www.EnglewoodBeach9.com. The number of available spots is limited, so teams are encouraged to register today. A special thank you to Reliable Cabinet Designs for being a sponsor. There are three more $200 sponsorship opportunities available. Those spots can be claimed on the website.
