Come downtown to go ‘Up on the Roof’

The Punta Gorda Block Party has signed its lead act and is fleshing out the entertainment schedule for the April 27 street festival. Like last year, the Block Party will be located on downtown streets and is free for all who enjoy great music on three stages, food, drink, dancing in the streets and numerous children’s activities.
Entertainment director Donna Gossett said of the lineup, “We’re going to have just about every genre of music – reggae, country, rock, southern rock, oldies, old time rock and roll and local favorites.”
Another variety of music much adored by local residents has never appeared at any of the previous 30 block parties. Do the tunes “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “There Goes My Baby,” Save the Last Dance for Me” and “Saturday Night at the Movies” ring a bell? That’s right; The Drifters, the most legendary group in rhythm and blues history, will be performing at 6:30 p.m. as the lead act on the main stage.
The Drifters have sold more than 200 million records, a number matched only by the likes of Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones. They were part of the first class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and have performed for six American presidents, the queen of England and the pope among other notables.
Older readers may be thinking, “The original members can’t still be together.” Yes, group members have come and gone over the group’s 66 years, but the sound and the songs remain the same and audiences all over the world still flock to their concerts.
Kevin Gossett, Donna’s hubbie, Block Party board member and lead singer of local band American Made, said, “We’re excited to have them; I love that music. They get a great response all over the U.S.; that’s why we brought them here. Great voices and timeless romantic songs everyone is going to know.”
Several options are available to enjoy The Drifters. Stake out a free spot of pavement on Taylor Street; pay a little for close-in elevated seating to the left of the main stage; or a little more to sit in the VIP tent where meals, snacks and drinks will be provided. Sponsors also have access to a close-in tent with food and drink among other benefits.
Space prevents a full accounting of all the activities available every year at this family oriented street festival. Some notable improvements for this year’s affair include an extension of the thruster stage so entertainers can get closer to the audience; an open aisle through the crowd to a larger dance area; and beers will be in aluminum bottles with koozies available to keep them cold.
More information will be in upcoming Herald issues as the date approaches. Meanwhile, go to www.puntagordablockparty.info for more information, to purchase prime seating or to learn of the many sponsor and vendor opportunities available.
On Block Party day, please do not walk through the entry gates without dropping a generous amount of money into the donation buckets. The Block Party is only possible as a result of your generosity, and all proceeds go to area nonprofits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.