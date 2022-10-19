SARASOTA — Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct the Asolo Repertory Theatre’s opening show in its 64th season, “Cabaret.”
“Cabaret” begins previews on Nov. 16, opens on Nov. 19, and runs through Dec. 31, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
The iconic “Cabaret” transports audiences to 1931 Berlin and the dynamic and pleasure-filled Kit Kat Klub. As a dark shadow falls over the city and the power of the Third Reich begins to mount, the Klub’s performers and patrons must decide if they’ll wake up to the evil on their doorsteps or continue to escape to the alluring fantasy world of the cabaret.
Since its debut in 1967, “Cabaret” has won countless awards, including the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Revival of a Musical.
Packed with vibrant and beloved songs like “Willkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and, of course, “Cabaret,” this timely masterwork will burst to life on stage.
“Cabaret” is directed and choreographed by Rhodes, whose Broadway choreography credits include “Bright Star,” “It Shoulda Been You,” “First Date,” and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
At Asolo Rep, Rhodes previously directed and choreographed “Guys and Dolls” in 2016, “Evita” in 2017, “The Sound of Music” in 2019 and “Hair” in 2021, among other popular runs.
He also choreographed last season’s world premiere of “Knoxville,” created by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Frank Galati.
“’Cabaret’ is a thrilling, emotional and brilliant story that shakes your soul,” Rhodes said. “Perfectly written, the show’s themes and ideas still speak to us all, and the exact time we are living in today. I am honored to get the chance to bring this electric piece of theater to Asolo Rep’s audiences.”
The creative team includes Associate Director Lee Wilkins, Associate Choreographer Natalia Nieves, Scenic Designer Tijana Bjelalac, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Cory Pattack, Sound Designer Ken Travis, Hair/Wig & Make-Up Designer Michelle Hart and Music Director Angela Steiner.
The book is by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.
Leading the cast of “Cabaret” are Lincoln Clauss as the Emcee and Iris Beaumier as Sally Bowles, both making their Asolo Rep debuts.
Some of Clauss’ previous credits include “Bat Out of Hell” (New york City/Toronto), “FLY” (La Jolla Playhouse) and “Sweeney Todd” (The MUNY). He recently appeared on screen as Evan Blake/Wolf Spider on the CW’s “Batwoman.”
Beaumier recently made her Broadway debut as The Narrator alternate in “The Little Prince” and previously played Josephine Baker “in The Dark Star from Harlem” at LaMaMa Theatre, for which she won the AUDELCO Best Lead Actress Award. On screen, she has been seen in “Modern Love,” “Blindspot,” “Alternatino” and “Mariannes Noires.”
The cast also features Alan Chandler (Clifford Bradshaw), Kelly Lester (Fräulein Schneider), Philip Hoffman (Herr Schultz), Abby Church (Fräulein Kost) and Blake Price (Ernst Ludwig).
The ensemble includes Gabe Amato, Annelise Baker, Emily Bordley, Christian Douglass (Max), Yoni Haller, Leeds Hill, Emily Kelly, Corinne Munsch, Natalia Nieves and Michael Seltzer.
The understudies are Sylvia Day and Mark Konrad, and the swings are Joe Ayers, Gabriel Kearns, Lizzie Markson, Kaitlyn Mayse, Peter S. Raimondo and John Viso.
“‘Cabaret’ is exceptional in the canon of the American musical,” said Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, noting that the show is a hugely popular work of art. “Rivetingly entertaining, it powerfully and urgently connects to what we’re living through now. With the incredibly talented Josh Rhodes leading this brilliant young cast, this production will be the jaw-dropping spectacle audiences have come to expect from Asolo Rep.”
“Cabaret” contains mature content and sexual situations.
Orchestra and Mezzanine seats start at $75 and Balcony seats start at $35. Tickets are available now in person at Asolo Rep’s Box Office at 5555 North Tamiami Trail, by phone at 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, or online at AsoloRep.org.
About Asolo Rep
Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theaters in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States.
One of the few select theaters in the nation that performs in true rotating repertory, Asolo Rep’s highly skilled acting company and extensive craftsmanship bring to life this unique performance method that gives audiences the opportunity to see multiple productions in the span of a few days.
Asolo Rep presents up to 10 productions each season including contemporary and classic works and provocative musical theater experiences.
A theater district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theater artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.
Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards and Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its lasting legacy for future generations. Visit AsoloRep.org to learn more.
