SARASOTA — Broadway and Asolo Rep favorite Josh Rhodes returns to direct the Asolo Repertory Theatre’s opening show in its 64th season, “Cabaret.”

Lincoln Clauss

Lincoln Clauss will portray the emcee at the Kit Kat Klub in Asolo Rep’s fall production of “Cabaret.”


Iris Beaumier

Iris Beaumier will appear as Sally Bowles in Asolo Rep’s production of “Cabaret,” opening Nov. 19.
