ENGLEWOOD — The Cookie House may be small, but it's a very unique building with a unique history.
Normally closed to the public, Charlotte County invites the people to take free 15-minute tours of the Cookie House beginning today.
These days, the Cookie House resides at the Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, across from Lemon Bay High School. But that's not its original home.
The house itself is the last remaining structure that made up the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Co., founded by John Foster Bass Jr. in 1931. The lab workers would collect and sell marine and other species to researchers. The Bass Lab served as a precursor for the Cape Haze Laboratory, founded by the Vanderbilt family in the 1950s, that would move and evolve into Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory.
Located on Gottfried Creek on New Comfort Road, the Bass lab was the first marine biology lab on the mainland of Florida. There was, at that time, a part-time lab at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas. The Bass lab operated until 1944.
The Cookie House originally served as an office for Bass, according to local historians.
Architecturally, the Cookie House is unique due to its “log stovewood” construction style utilizing cross-cut logs that make the building look like it could have been created in a bakery. The architectural style had been a popular among immigrants settling in Wisconsin.
The Cookie House’s survival wasn’t always a given.
David Arp purchased a portion of the original site of the lab’s facilities from the Bass family. The Merchants Crossing shopping center sits on what had been part of the lab's site.
While many of the structures were in severe disrepair, the Cookie House wasn’t. Before he started redeveloping the property, Arp wanted to see the Cookie House saved. Community efforts did not reach the fundraising goal to move it, so Arp decided to pay the $30,000 needed to move it to Cedar Point, a county-owned park, in 2006.
“A police escort slowly led the way from New Point Comfort down Placida Road, and 27 minutes later the cookie house arrived at Cedar Point Park,” Sun historical columnist Diana Harris wrote in 2015.
“Despite the huge amount of trepidation felt by all involved, except (Johnson & Son Movers), the cottage proved to be a good traveler,” Harris wrote. “It arrived in one piece. No cookies fell off; no new cracks appeared.”
Johnson & Sons movers were the same movers who recently relocated the historical Green Street Church and Museum to its present location adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery on South Indiana Avenue (State Road 776).
For more information about the Cookie House tours, call Crystal Diff at 941-629-7278 or email her at Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Group tours will be available upon request.
