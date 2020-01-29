Come to The Night of Hope and Healing on Thursday, Feb. 6 in Venice to benefit the Child Protection Agency.
The event is one of the fastest-growing fundraising events in south Sarasota County.
It will be a celebration of hope in communal support to bring awareness to the CPC’s mission of the prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse.
Night of Hope and Healing has continued to grow and become an event that the community eagerly awaits each year.
It is an evening filled with delights, including food and drink from some of the area’s top restaurants, casino games, extensive live and silent auctions, a photo booth, a display of aircraft, and more. A highlight of the evening will be the drawing for a Jeep Renegade, courtesy of Douglas Jeep Chrysler Dodge RAM.
Formerly “Men, Whiskey, and Watches South County,” Night of Hope and Healing has continued to expand each year, showcasing a community effort in support of The CPC’s mission.
The event features food from some of the most popular South County restaurants.
It takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Suncoast Air Center, 400 E. Airport Ave., in Venice.
For sponsorship and other event inquiries, including reservations, send an email message to louannl@cpcsarasota.org.
Tickets are $75 per person.
