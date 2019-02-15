Coming Soon – the 12th Annual Taste of Punta Gorda

The 12th annual Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond will be held on March 3 at Laishley Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rain or Shine! This year’s culinary festival is slated to be the best ever. Enjoy economically priced delicious tastes of signature dishes from over 30 Charlotte County restaurants. There will be music all day with three live bands. The BoogieMen will be playing on the main stage complimented by the Florida Mountain Men and the Charlotte HS Gold Jazz Band.
Hosted by the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, we are proud to have Publix Super Markets as our premier Iron Chef sponsor for the festival. Publix Apron Chefs will be offering cooking demonstrations, giving out recipes and more, and the Publix Kid’s Tent will be next to the Kid’s Fun Zone.
The Taste’s Silent Auction will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and credit cards will be accepted. Beer, wine, water and soft drinks will be sold on the festival grounds. And the Taste features over 70 vendors of all types, selling desserts, arts, crafts, ice cream, lemonade, specialty ice drinks, and featuring local nonprofits and a Rotary Village that shows off some of the wonderful projects that Rotary does for our community and around the world.
Tickets are $5 for adults (children under 12 are admitted free). Tickets may be purchased at the door or one line at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-punta-gorda-and-beyond-tickets-50040498478. Rotary Angel Tickets ($25) are available this year. Purchasers receive five free drink tickets, covered seating near the main stage, and recognition that they provided and extra bit of “service above self” for Rotary. Holders of the 2019 SWFL Club Card receive a $1 discount when purchasing tickets at the entry gate.
Special thanks to our Iron Chef sponsor, Publix Super Markets, and to our major sponsors Suncoast Credit Union, McCrory Law Firm, Camelot 2, Sysco, Arthur Rutenberg Homes & Sandstar Remodeling, Cheney Brothers, Nolan Family Insurance Group, Millennium Physician Group, and All That Jazz.
One hundred percent pf the net proceeds from The Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond benefits local nonprofits and charitable organizations. In the past three years the Punta Gorda Rotary Club has given $134,000 in grants and community projects.
