NORTH PORT — The City Commission delayed voting on two key measures in front of it on Thursday afternoon.
The proposed North Port ordinance regulating artesian markets in the city was sent back to city staff to determine how many vendors would be allowed at a market and where the markets could be set up.
A second motion to erect sand hill crane warning signs along Panacea Boulevard was delayed when it was learned the cost of the signs could approach $1,000.
City staff was told to seek organizations and companies that might want to sponsor the signs.
