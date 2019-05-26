NORTH PORT — City commissioners will consider approving the second phase of the Cypress Falls development when they gather at the regular meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The development consists of 53 single-family homes just off Panacea Boulevard in the northeast area of the city.
The commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers at North Port City Hall.
Also before the commission is a reconsideration of joining the interagency agreement regarding sharing juvenile offender information. The agreement was delayed in April when commissioner Vanessa Carusone objected to the types of information shared.
The panel will also consider approving a food distribution program host site agreement between the city and All Faiths Food Bank.
