SARASOTA — By a unanimous vote late Tuesday afternoon, Sarasota County commissioners approved a rezone petition and critical area plan for the proposed North River Marketplace.
A companion comprehensive plan amendment also passed on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Mark Smith dissenting due to the lack of affordable housing in the residential component of the proposed development.
That amendment now goes to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for review by state agencies before coming back to the County Commission for final approval.
Located at the southeast corner of the intersection of North River Road and East Venice Avenue, the development proposal contains a critical area plan for 192 acres, including and surrounding the actual subject property, a comprehensive plan amendment, and a rezoning petition.
The actual development on the 51.52 acres closest to the intersection is envisioned to contain up to 285 residential multi-family dwelling units and 110,000 square feet of commercial space, according to county documents.
The purpose of the critical area plan was to designate the entire 192-acre parcel as a Village II Commercial Center.
There were moments of confusion among commissioners as to language being added at the last minute to the rezoning ordinance and the stipulations accompanying the binding development concept plan.
“It’s kind of fast from planning to here,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, adding, “It’s kind of funny watching the attorneys scurry back and forth.”
While Detert suggested a pause on considering the rezone and critical area plan components until the comp plan amendment was returned from the state, commissioners did not adopt the suggestion.
Attorney Jeff Boone, representing Hazeltine Nurseries, which bounds the North River property to the south and west, told commissioners that he wanted clarification on the record about access points for his client.
Those access points were from Morgan Road which will be improved as part of the plan and River Road.
North River’s attorney, Bill Merrill, told commissioners his client agreed with the language that had been added since the planning commission meeting on Dec. 19.
A couple of residents from the nearby Stonewalk development appeared to plead for better buffers from the commercial development, while Ray Westbrook voiced concerns about the impact on the Myakka River.
Merrill noted the presence of several vacant properties between the commercial center and Stonewalk and that buffering would be considered when those properties came in for rezoning.
He also told commissioners the development was at least a half-mile away from the Myakka River.
“This is solid long-term planning,” Commissioner Mike Moran said. “It’s incredibly detailed but it’s a large parcel of land.”
