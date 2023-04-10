It's set to open in 2025, and will link to a kindergarten to eighth-grade public school to be built next door.
The 325,000-square-foot, three-story school is planned for 2,100 students in the fast-growing Wellen Park community. The current budget is $175 million.
The school is designed to focus on Career and Technical Education, science, agriculture, arts and athletics, Dumas said.
Some of those programs include tourist and hospitality management, agriculture and biotechnology, computer science, entrepreneurship, multimedia technology and engineering. There are plans for a marine biology lab as part of the agriculture program.
Architect Jose Murguido with Zyscovich LLC showed the North Port City Commission renderings and floor plans for the building and its athletic fields.
Plans include a performing arts center, media center, cafeteria with kitchen, gym with full athletic amenities, and classrooms. The student union will be a "library-plus" area, similar to what are featured at colleges.
The building has a single entrance, which will add to security measures, Dumas said.
"Once the children are in, they're pretty much hermetically sealed inside," he said.
Wetlands on the property have been incorporated into the plans and will be part of the grounds. Builders will save as many existing trees as possible, he said.
Murguido is using a Florida prototype to reduce building time and cost. A similar facility is the Aubrey Rogers High School near Naples in Collier County, set to open this fall.
This is the first new school the district is building since North Port High School opened in 2001. The district determined the need for the school, based on an expected student population growth in South Sarasota County that produce an estimated 2,563 students during the next 10 years.
Commissioner Pete Emrich said he was impressed by the plans.
"This looks top-notch all the way," he said.
Before the school opens, school staff will initiate a redistricting process that will determine which students will go to the new school.
Students in the area currently attend North Port High, Venice High and Lemon Bay High, which is in Charlotte County.
