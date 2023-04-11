Nancy Detert

Nancy C. Detert

 Sarasota County Government

VENICE — After the Sarasota County commissioners opened their meeting Tuesday morning with the pledge of allegiance and invocation, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger suspended the normal order momentarily so he and his fellow commissioners could pay homage to Commissioner Nancy Detert.

Detert’s customary seat was empty and a vase of yellow and white flowers marked her death Thursday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments