PORT CHARLOTTE — After Sunseeker Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins presented the resort’s plans, Charlotte County commissioners had some questions.
What about traffic? Parking? And where will you find 1,300 workers?
Richins made his presentation at the invitation of Economic Development Director Dave Gammon, who was impressed with Richins’ recent speech to TEAM Punta Gorda.
With construction continuing as Sunseeker ramps toward its planned October opening, Richins spoke Tuesday and answered questions from commissioners.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked about traffic, noting the county’s population sits roughly around 205,000 people.
“Our roads weren’t built for 200,000-plus people,” he said, wondering what Sunseeker will mean for already congested thoroughfares.
Richins said it’s expected that 50% of the resort’s guests will probably have their own vehicles, while the other half would use Sunseeker’s shuttles.
He said transport vehicles have already been purchased and are parked in Tampa.
The shuttles would pick guests up from Punta Gorda Airport and take them to the resort. They would also be used to take guests to and from the Kingsway Golf Course, which Sunseeker owns.
Deutsch asked where Sunseeker would find enough workers to fill the 1,000 full-time and 300 part-time positions.
The resort has been recruiting workers on its social media pages and website, Richins said.
So far, it has hired 66.
Deutsch, considering the state of the area’s workforce, said the Sheriff’s Office currently has openings for 40 deputies.
“Everyone across the board is having trouble finding skilled people,” he said.
In his presentation, Richins explained how the resort plans to attract workers.
He said it would pay “a living wage” and offer health benefits “like my own.”
The job would have perks: free Allegiant flights, a 401K plan, and paid time off.
“We’re trying to make an experience where people will want to come to work,” Richins said.
He said “critical mass” will draw workers who rely on tips, along with a place where they can see upward mobility.
Also, never underestimate the draw of working in a new facility, Richins said.
Sunseeker has already hired people who have relocated from Tampa, Sarasota, Lee County, and out of state, he said.
Richins said they expect most workers will live within a 50-mile radius.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked whether members of the public visiting the resort would be able to park on site.
Richins said they can park on either side of the resort in public spaces, but if they have a reservation at one of the restaurants, they would be able to park on the premises.
Both pools would be for guests only, with the exception of the rooftop pool, which would be open to the public during special events.
Sunseeker is expected to open in mid-October.
