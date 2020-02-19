Jazz concerts
Several jazz concerts have been set for this month through the Jazz Club of Sarasota.
• 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Singer Kitt Moran and the Mike Moran Trio Feb. 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Jazz Club of Sarasota members: $10, guests $20. Call 941-366-1552 or visit: jazzclubsarasota.com -Kitt promises to sing at least one song from the Mike Moran songbook. See her Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at Allegro Bistro on East Venice. Ave.
• 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Brown Bag concert. Bring your lunch and enjoy jazz from noon to 1 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park 5500 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• 7:30 p.m. March 5. Johnny Mercer: An Intimate Portrait, a special event at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center 701 Carmelita St. Punta Gorda. Tickets: 941-255-1022.
South Venice Civic Association Yard SaleThis year’s South Venice Civic Association Yard will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 at 720 Alligator Drive.
Venice Area Democratic ClubVenice Area Democratic Club meets the third Saturday of every month at NAAR Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd, Venice. Light refreshments at 10:30 with a meeting from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Habitat needs helpersSkilled construction worker? Want to learn? Either way, Habitat needs you. Contact Christina McCauley for more information at 941-493-6606 ext. 227
Need tax help?AARP Foundation offers free federal tax preparation help from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis. Help is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Woodmere Park Community Center Assistance along with from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Friday in the Bay House and Bay Indies Mobile Home Community Bring photo ID, social security cards for those on the return, birth dates for all, copy of last year’s return, Forms W-2, W-2G, pension and retirement statements, interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099), Form 1099B from brokerage or investment account, total paid for day care and day care provider number marketplace health insurance statement (Form 109SA), blank check for proof of bank routing number plus account numbers for direct deposit of refund, and both spouses to sign returns.
‘Frozen’ Fun DayIsland Village Montessori is holding an open enrollment event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 on its campus. “Frozen” Fun Day will feature music and singers from the upcoming “Frozen. Jr” performers, food trucks, game booths, inflatable bounce houses, and various gift basket to raffles
Monday nights at Allegro BistroRenowned jazz singer Kitt Moran is at Allegro Bistro with Dominic Mancini on bass, Dane Hassan on drums, Mike Moran on piano: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 1740 East Venice Ave., Venice.
Shriners meetThe Venice Shrine Club, a unit of Sahib Shriners in Sarasota, meets on the third Tuesday of the month at the Left Coast Seafood Restaurant at 385 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. The club opens with an 11 a.m. social hour and a noon meal and meeting. No reservations are needed. All Shriners welcome and all Freemasons are welcome as guests. Visit VeniceShrineClub.org, for further details.
Parkinson’s Expo Feb. 29The Parkinson’s Expo brings experts to the community for an educational forum. People with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and others — including the public — are invited. It is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 29, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Doors open at 8 a.m. Registration is required; visit www.parkinsonsneuro challenge.org/expo.html. Call (941) 926-6413 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.