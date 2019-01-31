Lane closures on CR 775
Workers will close lanes between 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Friday on Gasparilla Road (County Road 775). Workers are repairing the road shoulders. Traffic signs and flaggers will direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic or temporary delays. For information call 941-575-3696.
Band Car & Truck Show
The Lemon Bay High School Band’s annual Benefit Car and Truck Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2 in the front parking lot at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. This has been a school tradition and the band’s biggest band fundraiser for more than 15 years.
All classic car collectors, Jeep junkies and auto enthusiasts are invited to compete for a class trophy, display your vehicle with pride or just browse. There will be good food, fun and oldies music, along with live performances from LBHS Band ensembles.
Registration from Jan. 26 to day of show is $20 to compete and $15 to display. Download registration form or register at www.bandsoflbhs.com, or pick one up at LBHS. For more information, contact Cheryl Deal at 941-323-8641.
Poker run
Fish’n for Heroes will have a fundraising motorcycle Poker Run, with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Feb. 2 out of Bert’s Harley-Davidson, 2224 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per bike and includes breakfast. Bikes should be in by 1 p.m. Collect cards from several venues. Prizes will be awarded for best, second-best and worst poker hands. All proceeds benefit Fish’n For Heroes,an Englewood-based nonprofit organization that takes wounded veterans on free all-day chartered fishing trips. For more information, visit www.fishnforheroes.org.
New Paradigm gala
New Paradigm of Catholic Charities will host the 8th Annual Teach a Man to Fish Gala on Feb. 2 at the Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., in Englewood.
Proceeds support families in Charlotte County who are at risk of becoming homeless with a transitional housing program that offers them financial and housing security by achieving self-sufficiency. The evening will include a cocktail hour, musical entertainment, an Italian dinner, a presentation about the program, live and silent auctions, and the raffle drawing for a winner for a trip for two people to Italy!
Tickets are $65. Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase gala and raffle tickets, call 941-681-2194 or email info@thenpf.org or visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org and click on the Teach a Man to Fish logo.
Be a trail guide
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center is looking for volunteer trail guides at Ceder Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood and other local Charlotte County properties. Tours are usually from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on various days of the week. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cedar Point. Learn some plants, animals, and interpretive techniques that may help you lead these “walks in the woods.” Contact Bobbi Rodgers at 941-475-0769 or bobbi@CHECflorida.org. To learn more about Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, go to www.checflorida.org or visit us on Facebook.
Mac Users move
Due to a conflict in the regular meeting space, the Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will hold its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7, at the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S. Any user of Apple devices is invited. The meeting will include the usual Q & A session for beginners, use of Sticky Notes, Fonts and News, use of the Triple Home Button App, iCloud Notes and iCloud for iOS. Check www.EAMUG.org for further details.
Cracker Fair
The Lemon Bay Historical Society presents the 17th Annual Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. There will be traditional food vendors, artists, authors, cracker whip demonstrations, local merchants, the Kids Zone and the popular Lemon Dessert Baking Contest. There will be live music by John Tuff & Friends, Doug Burns and James Hawkins. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair.
Army of Hope
The Elks South Southwest District lodges will join forces Feb. 9 for the Army of Hope Fundraiser. It’s set for noon to 9 p.m. at the Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda.
The Army of Hope program was established in 2007 to provide aid assistance to families of deceased, disabled and deployed members of the military. The families of Florida active-duty military personnel, military reservists, Coast Guard, National Guard and other dependents are eligible. It allows the service member to focus on his or her duties without worrying about the family at home. Examples of aid include school lunches, medical and dental emergencies not covered by insurance, minor home repairs, auto repairs and transportation, baby-sitting, phone cards, landscape maintenance, air conditioning and appliance repair, clothing and shoes, and bills. For more information, visit floridaelks.org/army-of-hope. For more information about the event, email Cathy and Roger Redman at ArmyOfHope2710@aol.com.
‘Be My Valentine’
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, Rotonda West, will host its “Be My Valentine” dinner dance Feb. 9, at the Post, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. It’s open to the public and the cost is $15. Menu will include a chicken Marsala dinner with rice, vegetables, dessert and coffee. Cocktails are at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Music by Seasons of Sound with Eric Stefanik at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the bar. Call the Post at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Garden Club sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual fundraising Rummage and Plant Sale, set for 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 at the clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. There will be lots of plants and plenty of items for sale, including in the clothing boutique. Admission is free both days. There will be a $3 preview sale Feb. 14. Proceeds benefit the Garden Club’s scholarship fund. For more information, call Jan Beshoner at 941-475-9713 for more information.
Rummage sale
Join the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club for a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. The sale will feature bakery items, jewelry, books, household items, clothing and lots more. For info contact Linda Muir at 941-697-0505. All proceeds will benefit ARC of Charlotte County, an adult day training program for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Eagles tribute
The Long Run, America’s number one Eagles tribute band, will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb.16 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. The band is a compilation of some of South Florida’s finest and most respected musicians who reproduce the songs in the style of the Eagles. Tickets are $25 plus tax and go on sale Jan. 28. at the Lodge weekday mornings, or call 941-474-1404. There is also an optional dinner starting at 5 p.m. of Prime Rib for $20 plus tax or $15 plus tax for other entrees.
Bingo for designer bags
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is sponsoring a fundraising designer bag Bingo game Feb. 17 at Englewood Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Cost of $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door includes one set of bingo sheets for 15 games. Additional game sheets are $5. Proceeds benefit Back Pack Kidz, C.A.R.E. and GFWC RWWC Education Programs. Doors open at noon for designer bag preview, opportunity ticket sales/wine pull/silent auction. Bingo games start at 1 p.m. Contact Lois at 941-698-9116 or lolevasseur@centurylink.net, or Donna at 941-697-4980 for tickets.
Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Elks Youth Camp
The Englewood Elks Lodge announced that camp registration is now open for the Florida Elks Youth Camp. The Lodge will sponsor 100 children in the community between the ages of 9 to 13 to attend the camp at no cost to their families. The dates are July 7-13, 2019. Please register ASAP because the deadline is Feb. 28. If you have any questions or would like information, please contact Estelle Dichazi at 941-223-4008.
Bluegrass in the Park
Everyone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. The program is set for Dec. 13 to April 15, 2019.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s new AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941 830-5082, or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
Lions flea market
Englewood Lions Club on 4611 Placida Road, Englewood, will be hosting its Flea Market starting the second Sunday of every month from November through March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside tables are available for $20 each. Vendor spots outside are available for $15 each. For more information, call Diane at 941-681-2161.
Sacred music
A new spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
