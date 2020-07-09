Blood drive in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and Faith Lutheran Church will team up for a blood drive, bringing the The Big Red Bus to town from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23 to the church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West. The bus is a medical vehicle and is a safe location to visit for your donation. Due to spacing requirements, only two donors are allowed on the bus at one time so it is necessary to schedule an appointment for your donation. Everyone will have their temperature taken prior to entering, and all donors will receive a free wellness check, free canvas tote and all donated pints of blood will be tested for the Covid-19 Antibody. You will be asked to check on-line within four days of donation for your antibody results. Appointments are required. Please call 610-952-1333 for appointments.
Englewood cleanup
Sarasota County will hold a free community cleanup in the Englewood area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11. Dumpsters will be available at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road. Vehicles should line up at this site in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
County staff will not be able to handle any materials brought to the site due to CDC health and safety guidelines. In addition, Hazardous waste will not be accepted at the listed location. However, it may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice. Electronics, appliances, computers and tires no larger than 26 X 16 will be accepted at this site. For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
Englewood Beach Putt Putt
Team registration is open for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt mini golf tournament. The Putt Putt features teams of four, traveling to nine restaurants to play one hole at each. Team cost is $80, and the number of teams is limited to 60. Costumes are encouraged, and this year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” To ensure the safety of the players and restaurant employees, the chamber has changed up the format quite a bit from past years. More information and registration can be found on the Chamber’s website at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. Sessions for skilled position players are July 11 and July 18. All sessions are 10 a.m. to noon at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Football, cheer signups
The Englewood Area Athletic Association, parent organization for the Englewood Cats football and cheer programs, are holding online registration for the fall 2020 season. The organization entered the American Youth Football in 2019. The first practice is set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Larry Nicol Filed at Ann Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Practices are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Register at www.playyon.com/eaaa. Click the registration link for required documents. To volunteer or to donate to the organization, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or visit the Englewood Cats 2020 Facebook page and send a message.
‘Yard of the Year’
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its “Yard of the Year” contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a “Yard of the Year” sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
